thats just 6 tries conceeded in 4 games so far.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: airliebird,runninglate!, bonaire, ComeOnYouUll, Dave K., davey37, Fatbelly, Fields of Fire, FrEaK-HullFC, Greavsie, hull2524, hullandbroncos, Irregular Hoops, Keith_Lard, Kosh, Marcus's Bicycle, Mick Cranes Sidestep, Number8Prop, PerryM, RichM, shauney, SirStan, spegs, swissfan, the artist, themightynortherner, threepennystander, westjba, x teacher and 422 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|
c}