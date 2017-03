A unknown superstar wrote: Really surprised to get the win tonight but our defence in the second half won us this. As I write this Kelly goes in yet again. What a signing he's turning out to be!

Yes as i said earlier without Kelly we would have struggled to score all night.Unlike other teams we struggle to stretch the opposition in our attack.Its two hard earned points but wont bring additional supporters to the KC for 15 minutes of entertainment.Carlos had a good game again.