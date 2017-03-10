WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Next up Saints and the Steve Prescott Cup

Re: Next up Saints and the Steve Prescott Cup

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 3:43 pm
number 6
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10071
could be a slippy surface as it was that 'yorkshire rain tha makes you really wet' haha

Re: Next up Saints and the Steve Prescott Cup

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 5:25 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25333
We really can't afford to lose another home game against another team who aren't likely to finish in the top 4

Re: Next up Saints and the Steve Prescott Cup

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 6:33 pm
bonaire
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1339
Turgut on the bench tonight.Pleased to see 4 forwards again on the bench.Just didnt get the Connor on the bench.

Re: Next up Saints and the Steve Prescott Cup

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 8:29 pm
Mrs Barista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24291
Location: West Yorkshire
Could be one of those nights unfortunately. :(
Image

Re: Next up Saints and the Steve Prescott Cup

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 8:42 pm
Sebasteeno
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 7:57 pm
Posts: 4832
Location: Definately not in the Cuddle Crew
Jesus weve been poor again so far

Re: Next up Saints and the Steve Prescott Cup

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 8:51 pm
Mrs Barista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24291
Location: West Yorkshire
Looking like we'll get nowt from this game. Wasted opportunities.
Image

Re: Next up Saints and the Steve Prescott Cup

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 8:51 pm
bonaire
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1339
Sebasteeno wrote:
Jesus weve been poor again so far



If we didnt have Kelly we would struggle to score all night.He may make the odd mistake but he is our only spark

Re: Next up Saints and the Steve Prescott Cup

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 8:54 pm
Sebasteeno
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 7:57 pm
Posts: 4832
Location: Definately not in the Cuddle Crew
No Ellis No clue imo
Who is online

Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, Airlie1984, anijay, Fields of Fire, FrEaK-HullFC, Marcus's Bicycle, RichM, rlgear, themightynortherner and 165 guests

c}