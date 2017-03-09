WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Next up Saints and the Steve Prescott Cup

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:11 pm
Dave K.
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17149
Location: Back in Hull.
Big game tomorrow, chance to go 6 points ahead of Warrington and Saints.

Re: Next up Saints and the Steve Prescott Cup

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:26 pm
hull smallears
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Aug 31, 2005 7:15 pm
Posts: 8371
Location: Location Location
Bit worried after Cats at home but we should have enough. Never confident though against saints. Having said that I am never usually confident!
Know your Enemy

Re: Next up Saints and the Steve Prescott Cup

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:27 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25332
Let's hope ellis' injury isn't a serious one for both him and the team. holdsworth was never the same after his concussion a few years back

Re: Next up Saints and the Steve Prescott Cup

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:28 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25332
hull smallears wrote:
Bit worried after Cats at home but we should have enough. Never confident though against saints. Having said that I am never usually confident!


We've been better away than at home for some time now

Re: Next up Saints and the Steve Prescott Cup

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:40 pm
hull smallears
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Aug 31, 2005 7:15 pm
Posts: 8371
Location: Location Location
Jake the Peg wrote:
We've been better away than at home for some time now


Indeed, I wonder it the atmosphere has something to do with it as I enjoy away games much more.
Know your Enemy

Re: Next up Saints and the Steve Prescott Cup

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:43 pm
WIZEB
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9346
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
Jake the Peg wrote:
Let's hope ellis' injury isn't a serious one for both him and the team. holdsworth was never the same after his concussion a few years back


Blaming the concussion was a better reason than him not wanting to play for us I suppose. :D

Re: Next up Saints and the Steve Prescott Cup

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 8:13 am
Smiggs
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 1:30 pm
Posts: 9128
Location: Hull
WIZEB wrote:
Blaming the concussion was a better reason than him not wanting to play for us I suppose. :D


Exactly. Holdsworth the man our chairman told me was c**t.

Re: Next up Saints and the Steve Prescott Cup

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 8:19 am
LAMBWATH ROAD FC

Joined: Wed Feb 04, 2015 11:22 am
Posts: 44
Dave K. wrote:
Big game tomorrow, chance to go 6 points ahead of Warrington and Saints.

IF we win, we'll be 6 points ahead of Wire and 4 points ahead of Saints.

Re: Next up Saints and the Steve Prescott Cup

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 1:49 pm
giddyupoldfella
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Sep 14, 2009 6:44 pm
Posts: 444
Location: on route to old trafford via wembley
I'm expecting us to have them killed off in the first twenty minutes.

Hull by 20-25 (could well be more)

Re: Next up Saints and the Steve Prescott Cup

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 3:32 pm
the artist
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 5898
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
bit of rain falling this PM shouldn't affect the game too much as long as it dies away soon
The referee's indecision is final
Users browsing this forum: Bandicoot, bellyboy, CyberPieMan, Dave K., fun time frankie, Google Adsense [Bot], Greavsie, Hessle Roader, Jake the Peg, LAMBWATH ROAD FC, Marcus's Bicycle, McFc, Paddyfc, Psyrax64, RichM, the artist, The FC Aces, The Milky Bar Kid and 187 guests

c}