Re: Next up Saints and the Steve Prescott Cup

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 12:10 pm
PCollinson1990

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 66
hull2524 wrote:
dangerous to right saints of, still have some quality players on the pitch, saying that we should be looking at 2 points but might be closer than some are predicting

It will be close, I never expected the score at Huddersfield, especially after the dire performance at Salford

Re: Next up Saints and the Steve Prescott Cup

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 12:20 pm
Chris71
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:46 am
Posts: 3938
Location: Never never land away with the fairies
PCollinson1990 wrote:
hull2524 wrote:
dangerous to right saints of, still have some quality players on the pitch, saying that we should be looking at 2 points but might be closer than some are predicting

It will be close, I never expected the score at Huddersfield, especially after the dire performance at Salford


Not righing off St's at all but believe the 17 we put out without Ellis is still stronger than the 17 St's have and should be enough to win at home.

For me in the games I've seen of St's this season they look awful and Cunningham looks like he has the same touch for them as Agar did for us.
If we do not win I would be more than a little disappointed as think if we are to build on last season then games like this even though we have not hit form yet are games we should be winning.
I really enjoy long walks especially when they are taken by people I don't like!

Re: Next up Saints and the Steve Prescott Cup

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 12:24 pm
PCollinson1990

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 66
Chris71 wrote:
Not righing off St's at all but believe the 17 we put out without Ellis is still stronger than the 17 St's have and should be enough to win at home.

For me in the games I've seen of St's this season they look awful and Cunningham looks like he has the same touch for them as Agar did for us.
If we do not win I would be more than a little disappointed as think if we are to build on last season then games like this even though we have not hit form yet are games we should be winning.

I think we'll win, but I doubt it will be a big margin

Re: Next up Saints and the Steve Prescott Cup

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 12:48 pm
Soul Boy
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Mar 30, 2015 9:48 am
Posts: 75
Weather looks to be OK for tomorrow night. Hopefully Kelly and Sneyd can build on last weeks win and run the show for us.
THE HARD TIMES ONLY MAKE THE GOOD ONES BETTER

TO ACCOMPLISH GREAT THINGS, WE MUST NOT ONLY ACT, BUT ALSO DREAM; NOT ONLY PLAN, BUT ALSO BELIEVE

WE DID IT GRANDAD!!

MAKE US DREAM

Re: Next up Saints and the Steve Prescott Cup

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 1:14 pm
the artist
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 5897
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
if you look at the saints forum (red vee) they are not confident in the slightest and are pretty scathing of cunningham's team selections and he stands accused of putting square pegs in round holes. they think he's the worst coach in their history.
The referee's indecision is final

Re: Next up Saints and the Steve Prescott Cup

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 1:16 pm
PCollinson1990

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 66
the artist wrote:
if you look at the saints forum (red vee) they are not confident in the slightest and are pretty scathing of cunningham's team selections and he stands accused of putting square pegs in round holes. they think he's the worst coach in their history.

Similar to what people thought about Agar!

Re: Next up Saints and the Steve Prescott Cup

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 1:16 pm
hull2524
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4436
2 points for saints then lol
once a black and white always a black and white COYH

Re: Next up Saints and the Steve Prescott Cup

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 1:24 pm
Dave K.
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17137
Location: Back in Hull.
Ellis out, good chance for Masi and prove we can play without our captain.

Re: Next up Saints and the Steve Prescott Cup

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 3:32 pm
WIZEB
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9343
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
Chris71 wrote:
Well lets face it he was an overpaid & past it player when he signed for us wasn't he :lol: according to fountains of knowledge in East Hull and Leeds.

Probably go down as being one of the best players to have played in the world of RL let alone to serve our club. Will any other English player do what he did in the NRL? Josh Hodgson may come close.



A few of our own on here didn't rate him either.
Where is standee nowadays?
c}