Chris71 wrote:

Not righing off St's at all but believe the 17 we put out without Ellis is still stronger than the 17 St's have and should be enough to win at home.



For me in the games I've seen of St's this season they look awful and Cunningham looks like he has the same touch for them as Agar did for us.

If we do not win I would be more than a little disappointed as think if we are to build on last season then games like this even though we have not hit form yet are games we should be winning.