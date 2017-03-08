bit surprised that there isn't a thread on the game yet. on paper we should go into this as heavy favourites, saints have lost their last 2 games to teams expected to be in the bottom four, whilst we found our attacking shapes last week albeit with the help of a second string huddersfield team. of course our defence has been pretty much spot on all season. saints - well it appears that cunningham's pre season plans revolved around matty smith, given the lack of direction that the likes of wilkin, fages and roby are currently giving them. smiths injury was unfortunate but was arguably the one player they couldn't afford to lose. i watched their last game and whilst they were woeful for the first half, they picked up their game for a while after half time but couldn't sustain this for more than 20 minutes or so. however with a flea in their ears after the last game, the likelyhood of a few changes and better weather forecast we might see a different saints team this weekend. despite these caveats though, cunningham is still in charge so if we turn up and play better than we did against catalan the points will be ours. kelly to enjoy himself, houghton to get things moving forward and shaul hopefully to click into gear. hull by 14. Squads out soon.