Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 1:47 pm
bit surprised that there isn't a thread on the game yet. on paper we should go into this as heavy favourites, saints have lost their last 2 games to teams expected to be in the bottom four, whilst we found our attacking shapes last week albeit with the help of a second string huddersfield team. of course our defence has been pretty much spot on all season. saints - well it appears that cunningham's pre season plans revolved around matty smith, given the lack of direction that the likes of wilkin, fages and roby are currently giving them. smiths injury was unfortunate but was arguably the one player they couldn't afford to lose. i watched their last game and whilst they were woeful for the first half, they picked up their game for a while after half time but couldn't sustain this for more than 20 minutes or so. however with a flea in their ears after the last game, the likelyhood of a few changes and better weather forecast we might see a different saints team this weekend. despite these caveats though, cunningham is still in charge so if we turn up and play better than we did against catalan the points will be ours. kelly to enjoy himself, houghton to get things moving forward and shaul hopefully to click into gear. hull by 14. Squads out soon.
Re: Next up Saints and the Steve Prescott Cup

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 2:08 pm
Hull squad:
1. Jamie Shaul
2. Mahe Fonua
3. Carlos Tuimavave
4. Josh Griffin
5. Fetuli Talanoa
6. Albert Kelly
7. Marc Sneyd
8. Scott Taylor
9. Danny Houghton
12. Mark Minichiello
13. Gareth Ellis
14. Jake Connor
15. Chris Green
16. Jordan Thompson
17. Danny Washbrook
19. Steve Michaels
21. Sika Manu
22. Josh Bowden
29. Masi Matongo
Re: Next up Saints and the Steve Prescott Cup

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 2:09 pm
Would expect Michaels and Matongo to drop out of that.
Re: Next up Saints and the Steve Prescott Cup

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 2:15 pm
St Helens squad: Tommy Makinson, Ryan Morgan, Mark Percival, Adam Swift, Theo Fages, Alex Walmsley, James Roby,
Kyle Amor, Jon Wilkin, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Luke Douglas, Adam Walker, Tommy Lee, Dominique Peyroux,
Greg Richards, Morgan Knowles, Jack Owens, Jack Ashworth, Zeb Taia.

