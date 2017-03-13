bren2k wrote: Am I allowed to propose a middle way?



Miller is obviously a hb with blinding speed - of foot and thought - but he lacks the ability to read a game in the way that say, Brough or Gale do; so half of what he does either goes wrong, or comes to nothing. But - when he does try these things and they do come off - it can be spectacularly good. Such as his ridiculous Magic Weekend drop goal, or his try from Johnstone's less than brilliant kick against Salford yesterday.



On balance, I think he's definitely worth hanging on to; he has the added benefit of putting doubt in defenders due to his unpredictability, and he's a pretty solid defender for a half back to boot, so whilst far from perfect, I reckon he delivers a pretty decent RoI overall.



For who we are and what we are - he's probably a better player than we can reasonably expect to have for an extended period of time - so I'd be really happy if we could tie him up for a few seasons.

That's not the middle way, that's spot on and it's all I've ever suggested.Truth is if he did have that vision and ability to read a game with his others skills he'd not just be the target of other SL clubs he'd be in the NRL in fact he'd probably never have left it - ho hum.However can someone please coach that useless short pass out of his game before Ashurst gets hospitalised - even young Batchelor copped one yesterday - if that went I think I'd be more than happy.