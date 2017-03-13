WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jacob Miller

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 1:05 pm
vastman
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25530
Location: Poodle Power!
bren2k wrote:
Am I allowed to propose a middle way?

Miller is obviously a hb with blinding speed - of foot and thought - but he lacks the ability to read a game in the way that say, Brough or Gale do; so half of what he does either goes wrong, or comes to nothing. But - when he does try these things and they do come off - it can be spectacularly good. Such as his ridiculous Magic Weekend drop goal, or his try from Johnstone's less than brilliant kick against Salford yesterday.

On balance, I think he's definitely worth hanging on to; he has the added benefit of putting doubt in defenders due to his unpredictability, and he's a pretty solid defender for a half back to boot, so whilst far from perfect, I reckon he delivers a pretty decent RoI overall.

For who we are and what we are - he's probably a better player than we can reasonably expect to have for an extended period of time - so I'd be really happy if we could tie him up for a few seasons.


That's not the middle way, that's spot on and it's all I've ever suggested.

Truth is if he did have that vision and ability to read a game with his others skills he'd not just be the target of other SL clubs he'd be in the NRL in fact he'd probably never have left it - ho hum.

However can someone please coach that useless short pass out of his game before Ashurst gets hospitalised - even young Batchelor copped one yesterday - if that went I think I'd be more than happy.
Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 1:10 pm
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 35
Miller, Tupou, and Johnstone don't seem to be working very well together at the moment. Johnstone is having to come inside a lot to try and get his hands on the ball, none of them seem to be able to read what the other ones are doing. Hopefully they manage to iron out these problems as they don't look anywhere near as threatening as they could be if they click

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 1:15 pm
bren2k
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12755
Location: Ossett
vastman wrote:
However can someone please coach that useless short pass out of his game before Ashurst gets hospitalised - even young Batchelor copped one yesterday - if that went I think I'd be more than happy.


Agreed - it must be soul destroying taking one of those in the full and certain knowledge that you're about to get smashed to bits.

And for what it's worth - I agree with your original argument that he's much more effective on a dry track.

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 1:23 pm
TrinFanX
Joined: Tue May 12, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 52
Absolutely.

We were always coached that unless you could see the gap you thought he would run through or, the guy was on an opposing diagonal run, you don't throw the pass. You set yourself and you go into the collision.

That's how you end up with an injury crisis.
