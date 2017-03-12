|
Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2013 11:52 pm
Posts: 1995
|
Everybody has their own opinions of what they believe is right and not so right.
Miller last year looked good on our winning streak, he also committed himself to a two year deal before the MPG, even though he didn't know which league we would be in.
Let's not forget that this is probably the best squad we have had in a fair few years and the best half he's been paired with.
At this point, we could have been going into today's game unbeaten!
We just need to be a bit smarter and that will come.
Chester obviously knows what he wants, 'stability', so he doesn't have to go scratching and searching for another HB pairing next season that needs time to gel.
|
|
Sun Mar 12, 2017 10:40 am
|
Joined: Sat Feb 07, 2015 8:26 pm
Posts: 412
|
Depends who comes calling but the club doing contract business early is critical. Has his faults Miller but at 23/24 his best is yet to come and if we can tie him and Williams down it would be fantastic
|
What would a Cockney know about rugby league?
|
Sun Mar 12, 2017 12:10 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1218
|
Well said Wakefield Wall.
I think he was becoming more of an all round half back.
Warrington saw something of him when he was top of their shopping list to replace Sandow.
Those who dont think he is creative need to give their head a shake and look at the SL stats from last year.
He was on 18, identical to Finn. Does that mean neither were creative.
|
|
Mon Mar 13, 2017 12:30 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25528
Location: Poodle Power!
|
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Well said Wakefield Wall.
I think he was becoming more of an all round half back.
Warrington saw something of him when he was top of their shopping list to replace Sandow.
Those who dont think he is creative need to give their head a shake and look at the SL stats from last year.
He was on 18, identical to Finn. Does that mean neither were creative.
I don't think he's creative and I'm not alone but apparently on this forum that makes you EITHER stupid or obnoxious.... and we are the ones who need to give our heads a shake - unbelievable - shame he's not French and a HKR cast off or you'd be calling him a legend.
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
|
Mon Mar 13, 2017 12:31 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25528
Location: Poodle Power!
|
FickleFingerOfFate wrote:
Everybody has their own opinions of what they believe is right and not so right.
Miller last year looked good on our winning streak, he also committed himself to a two year deal before the MPG, even though he didn't know which league we would be in.
Let's not forget that this is probably the best squad we have had in a fair few years and the best half he's been paired with.
At this point, we could have been going into today's game unbeaten!
We just need to be a bit smarter and that will come.
Chester obviously knows what he wants, 'stability', so he doesn't have to go scratching and searching for another HB pairing next season that needs time to gel.
Forget it, you're not allowed an alternative view where Miller is concerned...trust me I know.
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
|
Mon Mar 13, 2017 12:48 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2006 2:11 am
Posts: 554
|
vastman wrote:
I don't think he's creative and I'm not alone but apparently on this forum that makes you EITHER stupid or obnoxious....
vastman wrote:
Forget it, you're not allowed an alternative view where Miller is concerned...trust me I know.
Woe is me...
|
|
Mon Mar 13, 2017 12:50 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25528
Location: Poodle Power!
|
gowerthegroap wrote:
:BOOHOO: Woe is me...
Maybe but it's true
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
|
Mon Mar 13, 2017 12:58 pm
|
Joined: Tue May 12, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 51
|
FickleFingerOfFate wrote:
Miller last year looked good on our winning streak, he also committed himself to a two year deal before the MPG, even though he didn't know which league we would be in.
Im genuinely not knocking the lad but, in a time of fake news and alternative facts, real facts are important.
He would have signed a Super League contract that would have become null and void in the event of our relegation. He could have simply walked away.
I'm not saying he would have done, he could have signed another contract. Just st pointing out that there wasn't really anything for him to to lose by signing it.
|
