WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jacob Miller

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Jacob Miller

 
Post a reply

Re: Jacob Miller

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 10:21 am
FickleFingerOfFate User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2013 11:52 pm
Posts: 1995
Everybody has their own opinions of what they believe is right and not so right.
Miller last year looked good on our winning streak, he also committed himself to a two year deal before the MPG, even though he didn't know which league we would be in.
Let's not forget that this is probably the best squad we have had in a fair few years and the best half he's been paired with.
At this point, we could have been going into today's game unbeaten!
We just need to be a bit smarter and that will come.
Chester obviously knows what he wants, 'stability', so he doesn't have to go scratching and searching for another HB pairing next season that needs time to gel.

Re: Jacob Miller

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 10:40 am
wakefieldwall Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 07, 2015 8:26 pm
Posts: 412
Depends who comes calling but the club doing contract business early is critical. Has his faults Miller but at 23/24 his best is yet to come and if we can tie him and Williams down it would be fantastic
What would a Cockney know about rugby league?

Re: Jacob Miller

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 12:10 pm
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1218
Well said Wakefield Wall.

I think he was becoming more of an all round half back.

Warrington saw something of him when he was top of their shopping list to replace Sandow.

Those who dont think he is creative need to give their head a shake and look at the SL stats from last year.

He was on 18, identical to Finn. Does that mean neither were creative.

Re: Jacob Miller

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 12:30 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25528
Location: Poodle Power!
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Well said Wakefield Wall.

I think he was becoming more of an all round half back.

Warrington saw something of him when he was top of their shopping list to replace Sandow.

Those who dont think he is creative need to give their head a shake and look at the SL stats from last year.

He was on 18, identical to Finn. Does that mean neither were creative.


I don't think he's creative and I'm not alone but apparently on this forum that makes you EITHER stupid or obnoxious.... and we are the ones who need to give our heads a shake - unbelievable - shame he's not French and a HKR cast off or you'd be calling him a legend.
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: Jacob Miller

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 12:31 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25528
Location: Poodle Power!
FickleFingerOfFate wrote:
Everybody has their own opinions of what they believe is right and not so right.
Miller last year looked good on our winning streak, he also committed himself to a two year deal before the MPG, even though he didn't know which league we would be in.
Let's not forget that this is probably the best squad we have had in a fair few years and the best half he's been paired with.
At this point, we could have been going into today's game unbeaten!
We just need to be a bit smarter and that will come.
Chester obviously knows what he wants, 'stability', so he doesn't have to go scratching and searching for another HB pairing next season that needs time to gel.


Forget it, you're not allowed an alternative view where Miller is concerned...trust me I know.
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: Jacob Miller

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 12:48 pm
gowerthegroap User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2006 2:11 am
Posts: 554
vastman wrote:
I don't think he's creative and I'm not alone but apparently on this forum that makes you EITHER stupid or obnoxious....


vastman wrote:
Forget it, you're not allowed an alternative view where Miller is concerned...trust me I know.


:BOOHOO: Woe is me...

Re: Jacob Miller

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 12:50 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25528
Location: Poodle Power!
gowerthegroap wrote:
:BOOHOO: Woe is me...


Maybe but it's true :DEPRESSED: :D
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: Jacob Miller

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 12:58 pm
TrinFanX User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue May 12, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 51
FickleFingerOfFate wrote:
Miller last year looked good on our winning streak, he also committed himself to a two year deal before the MPG, even though he didn't know which league we would be in.


Im genuinely not knocking the lad but, in a time of fake news and alternative facts, real facts are important.

He would have signed a Super League contract that would have become null and void in the event of our relegation. He could have simply walked away.
I'm not saying he would have done, he could have signed another contract. Just st pointing out that there wasn't really anything for him to to lose by signing it.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: altofts wildcat, basher11, bigalf, bren2k, dboy, djcool, Dreadnaught, got there, gowerthegroap, jakeyg95, Khlav Kalash, MSNbot Media, Nothus, PHe, pocket 4's, PopTart, Red, White and Blue, rlfan, Sandal Cat, sandcat20, Slugger McBatt, Smew, steadygetyerboots-on, thebeagle, TrinFanX, Trinity1315, Trojan Horse, vastman, wakeytrin, Wilde 3, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 421 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,534,6882,20575,8304,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 16th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 16th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEIGH
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
GOLD COAST
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
HULL FC
v
WIDNES  
 > Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEEDS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 18th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R3
NEWCASTLE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R3
PENRITH
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R3
NQL COWBOYS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 18:00
SL-R5
CATALANS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  














c}