|
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9027
Location: wakefield
|
There is a report button if you need to highlight a post you don't like. It shows up to the mods so we know you have a concern. We can't read every post especially on fast moving threads.
In this case I don't know what a donk is so I can't really rule on that.
But I think I've said this before. If you don't like the threads to get personal, don't make them personal yourself. You can't pick and choose.
We are known for being pretty strict on here, to protect the Wakefield fans who post and read, so I'm ok with how we deal with things but there is a process in place to raise something with Admin if you are not happy.
|
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
|
Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:20 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 81
|
vastman wrote:
So mods are we going to let this spineless little fine fellow get away with making this personal - or is it yet another rule for one.
you're just angling for a cuddle aren't you
oh, go on then
and I apologize unreservedly for the donk comment....
|
|
Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:56 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1183
|
PopTart wrote:
There is a report button if you need to highlight a post you don't like. It shows up to the mods so we know you have a concern. We can't read every post especially on fast moving threads.
In this case I don't know what a donk is so I can't really rule on that.
But I think I've said this before. If you don't like the threads to get personal, don't make them personal yourself. You can't pick and choose.
We are known for being pretty strict on here, to protect the Wakefield fans who post and read, so I'm ok with how we deal with things but there is a process in place to raise something with Admin if you are not happy.
donk
a very round, attractive ghetto syle booty
derivation: shortened form or badonkadonk
damn, i wanna hit that fine donk.
by chonkanddonk December 08, 2004
I copied this from a goggle search, just so we know....
|
|
Sun Mar 12, 2017 12:27 am
|
Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 270
|
vastman wrote:
So mods are we going to let this spineless little fine fellow get away with making this personal - or is it yet another rule for one.
Awfully touch recently. Perhaps you could do with a safe space to get away from it all?
|
|
Sun Mar 12, 2017 7:22 am
|
Joined: Fri Jan 20, 2006 10:25 pm
Posts: 212
|
I honestly thought Donk was a character from crocodile Dundee. Was wondering what the tenuous link was!
|
|
Sun Mar 12, 2017 7:54 am
|
Joined: Thu Oct 26, 2006 7:01 am
Posts: 10571
Location: No bowl, stick, STICK!
|
....and I that it was the machine that test Ikea mattresses.
|
1/10
|
Sun Mar 12, 2017 8:42 am
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25514
Location: Poodle Power!
|
PopTart wrote:
There is a report button if you need to highlight a post you don't like. It shows up to the mods so we know you have a concern. We can't read every post especially on fast moving threads.
In this case I don't know what a donk is so I can't really rule on that.
But I think I've said this before. If you don't like the threads to get personal, don't make them personal yourself. You can't pick and choose.
We are known for being pretty strict on here, to protect the Wakefield fans who post and read, so I'm ok with how we deal with things but there is a process in place to raise something with Admin if you are not happy.
Unaware of what the word obnoxious means? If I'd have used it I bet you would.
I don't get personal anymore as you've made clear you won't allow it - but I'll be damned if I'm going to accept an un-level playing field.
Let's have some fairness.
Last edited by vastman
on Sun Mar 12, 2017 8:45 am, edited 1 time in total.
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
|
Sun Mar 12, 2017 8:43 am
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25514
Location: Poodle Power!
|
jakeyg95 wrote:
Awfully touch recently. Perhaps you could do with a safe space to get away from it all?
Why don't you just do one parasite...think that ones ok.
Last edited by vastman
on Sun Mar 12, 2017 8:45 am, edited 1 time in total.
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
|
Sun Mar 12, 2017 8:44 am
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25514
Location: Poodle Power!
|
Upanunder wrote:
you're just angling for a cuddle aren't you
oh, go on then
and I apologize unreservedly for the donk comment....
Get stuffed, and I mean that in a positive way.
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
|
Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:42 am
|
Joined: Mon Feb 06, 2006 8:15 pm
Posts: 766
|
This is getting beyond childish.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: basher11, Big lads mate, dboy, Deeencee, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, FickleFingerOfFate, Five and last, JINJER, jonh, PHe, sarge1, TheButcher, wakeyrule, Wilfenheimer, Willzay and 257 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
c}