Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 10:45 pm
PopTart
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9027
Location: wakefield
There is a report button if you need to highlight a post you don't like. It shows up to the mods so we know you have a concern. We can't read every post especially on fast moving threads.
In this case I don't know what a donk is so I can't really rule on that.

But I think I've said this before. If you don't like the threads to get personal, don't make them personal yourself. You can't pick and choose.
We are known for being pretty strict on here, to protect the Wakefield fans who post and read, so I'm ok with how we deal with things but there is a process in place to raise something with Admin if you are not happy.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Jacob Miller

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:20 pm
Upanunder

Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 81
vastman wrote:
So mods are we going to let this spineless little fine fellow get away with making this personal - or is it yet another rule for one.



you're just angling for a cuddle aren't you


oh, go on then


and I apologize unreservedly for the donk comment.... :LOVE:

Re: Jacob Miller

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:56 pm
charlie63wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1183
PopTart wrote:
There is a report button if you need to highlight a post you don't like. It shows up to the mods so we know you have a concern. We can't read every post especially on fast moving threads.
In this case I don't know what a donk is so I can't really rule on that.

But I think I've said this before. If you don't like the threads to get personal, don't make them personal yourself. You can't pick and choose.
We are known for being pretty strict on here, to protect the Wakefield fans who post and read, so I'm ok with how we deal with things but there is a process in place to raise something with Admin if you are not happy.


donk

a very round, attractive ghetto syle booty

derivation: shortened form or badonkadonk

damn, i wanna hit that fine donk.



by chonkanddonk December 08, 2004

I copied this from a goggle search, just so we know.... :lol: :lol: :GROUPHUG:

Re: Jacob Miller

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 12:27 am
jakeyg95
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 270
vastman wrote:
So mods are we going to let this spineless little fine fellow get away with making this personal - or is it yet another rule for one.


Awfully touch recently. Perhaps you could do with a safe space to get away from it all?

Re: Jacob Miller

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 7:22 am
Cats13
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Jan 20, 2006 10:25 pm
Posts: 212
I honestly thought Donk was a character from crocodile Dundee. Was wondering what the tenuous link was!

Re: Jacob Miller

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 7:54 am
Khlav Kalash
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 26, 2006 7:01 am
Posts: 10571
Location: No bowl, stick, STICK!
....and I that it was the machine that test Ikea mattresses.
1/10
