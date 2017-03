newgroundb4wakey wrote: I think what Vasty is getting at is Williams impressive form will be attracting envious attention from other SL clubs

There is a shortage of genuine quality half backs at even some of the big clubs and I feel more than one will be watching the situation.

I think most people were aware that he only came over to England as he got squeezed out at Canberra due to the salary cap.Williams is impressive and big clubs will be looking at him, you also point out that genuine quality half backs are hard to come by.Miller may not be in the Williams bracket but I don't think we will get much better at the present time, if at all.Playing along side Williams can only improve Miller as a player.