It would be good business to have Miller for another 2 seasons.

First of all, there is a shortage of halves in SL and to use one of JK's lines, you cant have too many options with your pivots.

Also, I think that some are being a little unfair on the guy.

For ANY halves to perform, you need your pack on top and this just hasn't happened often enough over the last 2/3 seasons.

Miller, like most, looks to be a confidence player and he will improve through the season.



I agree that he is more of a support player than creative genius but, he had a cracking game at Saints and he has some of the fastest feet in SL.

Definitely a "keeper".