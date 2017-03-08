Slugger McBatt wrote:
There was a tweet on Monday from a rugby site or journo hinting at a good news signing, and a milk bottle emoji was put next to it. Sounds like it might be true. Excellent.
It was in League Express that we've offered him a new deal and we're waiting for him to decide.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: cocker, coco the fullback, djcool, Eastern Wildcat, Felis Silvestris, FickleFingerOfFate, Google [Bot], Hank Moody, jakeyg95, JINJER, pitchy, SaleSlim, Sandal Cat, Slugger McBatt, TRB, TwistTheMellonMan, Two Points, wakeytrin, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wotsupcas and 270 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
c}