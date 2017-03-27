I understand the sentiment about Wakey being the perennial whipping boys that has not materialised, I think we are good enough for the top 8 again however you could be right on here about dropping into the middle 8s.



As an observation Wakefield have not hit form as yet and i am sure we will have that purple patch other than Leeds we have been in every game and although the Leigh game may look like two poor teams to some there are other teams that are very poor at the moment, Wakey have Catalans away this week then Widnes at home two results there could see them pull clear of the bottom 4 or equally the other side dragged right into it, another couple of weeks we will see. As for Warrington a third of the season has almost gone they have not got a point yet so I see it will be difficult to get up the table although in reality they are only 3 wins away from the top 8 provided the others lose of course.