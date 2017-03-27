WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Middle 8's

Mon Mar 27, 2017 8:10 pm
LifeLongHKRFan wrote:
Would never say that about an RL player but I know what you mean.

I don't mean he's scared or lacks bottle but he doesn't have that desire that sets top players apart

Tue Mar 28, 2017 10:04 am
Jake the Peg wrote:
Lack of heart more like


Strangely not really, I think he has the heart and will often put in some big hits that really stand out but then seems to have a 'job done' spell where he'll miss tackles and not put a stint in.

Whether its a lack of fitness due to training or a mental thing I don't know, not a bad player by any shout but just missing a fair bit to be a top player

Tue Mar 28, 2017 2:28 pm
I understand the sentiment about Wakey being the perennial whipping boys that has not materialised, I think we are good enough for the top 8 again however you could be right on here about dropping into the middle 8s.

As an observation Wakefield have not hit form as yet and i am sure we will have that purple patch other than Leeds we have been in every game and although the Leigh game may look like two poor teams to some there are other teams that are very poor at the moment, Wakey have Catalans away this week then Widnes at home two results there could see them pull clear of the bottom 4 or equally the other side dragged right into it, another couple of weeks we will see. As for Warrington a third of the season has almost gone they have not got a point yet so I see it will be difficult to get up the table although in reality they are only 3 wins away from the top 8 provided the others lose of course.
Fri Mar 31, 2017 6:13 pm
Who are Rovers targeting to swap with?

I think Widnes are the obvious team however, must have some cap spare. If they look to add strength for the mid 8's and or get a fully fit squad going into the split if could be a tough ask for Rovers to bounce back up.

For me Rovers need a good run in the cup against SL opposition to try and increase the intensity pre-split.
