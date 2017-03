Jake the Peg wrote: Lack of heart more like

Strangely not really, I think he has the heart and will often put in some big hits that really stand out but then seems to have a 'job done' spell where he'll miss tackles and not put a stint in.Whether its a lack of fitness due to training or a mental thing I don't know, not a bad player by any shout but just missing a fair bit to be a top player