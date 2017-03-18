|
|
Dave K. wrote:
I think the bottom 4 will be Leigh, Hudds, Wakey and Widnes.
Probably the 4 you would choose, but all 4 can play, Even Widnes run Wigan close, drew in Perpignan and actually looked good in parts last night.
There is plenty of time for the season to take its toll, and as long as at least one is as bereft of energy and ideas as Salford, Hudds and Rovers were last year, we'll have a chance.
We'll still have to raise our game significantly from the Championship, and a lot depends on how the scheduling pans out. If somebody like Warrington are bottom 4 you're much better playing them in the last couple of rounds when they're already probably be safe. Also if Toulouse are involved you'd prefer them at home, and similar for Widnes with their plaggy pitch maybe.
|
|
Sat Mar 18, 2017 8:22 pm
|
|
rovers will need to strengthen in the halfs, back row and probably outside backs to be in with a good shout of promotion but I do think at least 2 of the SL sides look vulnerable
|
|
Tue Mar 21, 2017 8:25 pm
|
|
mean_machine wrote:
Is James Green injured??
No he's not, had a few run outs and doesn't let us down.
Can't see him in our starting 17 when we have a fully fit squad, may just be me but he lacks a bit of intensity to be a top prop at this level.
Don't get me wrong, seems a decent player, just lacks a bit of something
|
|
Wed Mar 22, 2017 8:58 am
|
|
ColD wrote:
No he's not, had a few run outs and doesn't let us down.
Can't see him in our starting 17 when we have a fully fit squad, may just be me but he lacks a bit of intensity to be a top prop at this level.
Don't get me wrong, seems a decent player, just lacks a bit of something
Pretty much the same player that left us then, One big hit then a few missed tackles and a certain lack of stamina. Flattered to decieve
|
|
Wed Mar 22, 2017 8:01 pm
|
|
craig hkr wrote:
Just watched Leigh v warry. Strange game. On paper warry looked way better but on pitch was one sided not a pretty team to watch but effective so far.look an old team and strange signings. Think as season goes on they will find way into bottom 4 . Warrington will struggle for top 8 now so for me I'd go hudds Widnes Leigh and either Salford hull or Warrington in middle 8. I still think as we are we cannot displace any of these teams but a quality half Clark fully fit and a beast of a 2nd row and why not. heard a rumour Dave Taylor .
I want a pint of what your drinking fc and wire will not be in middle 8s
|
|
Mon Mar 27, 2017 9:17 am
|
|
My First game yesterday against halifax (still sulking). Not impressed, thought Wakey & Leigh were bad the other night but yesterday put it into perspective. Wont win the middle eights with that side imho. Lunt still class, heffernan and minns looked ok, need somebody better than abdull alongside ellis. Pack is lightweight and moss is a liability...end of summary, imho.
|
|
Mon Mar 27, 2017 10:13 am
|
|
Agree with a lot of what has been said. This team as it is, is unlikely to be successful in the middle 8s.
We are seriously short of heavy impact forwards and have been for the last 2-3 seasons. A damaging forward or two preferably in the Micky Paea mould is really needed, plus a quick half back to complement Ellis and Abdull, ie. someone who could go 80-90 metres.
Dane Chisholm caused us no end of problems when we played Sheffield and could do a job for us, unfortunately he is with them.
Some supporters had issues with him when he played those few games for us, but he pulled us out of a couple of sticky games in the middle 8s two seasons ago.
Re. Moss, want him to succeed but not convinced so far, lets hope he improves.
Shaun Lunt..without him we would have lost to Halifax, he is vital to us.
I,m happy with 7 from 7, who wouldn't be? but we must get promoted this time and that means beating Super League teams who will no doubt strengthen, and so must we.
Hope Sheen has got something in the pipes to come to us.
|
|
Mon Mar 27, 2017 3:23 pm
|
|
Razor wrote:
I want a pint of what your drinking fc and wire will not be in middle 8s
Forgot I'd left that rod out...
|
|
Mon Mar 27, 2017 3:57 pm
|
|
barham red wrote:
Pretty much the same player that left us then, One big hit then a few missed tackles and a certain lack of stamina. Flattered to decieve
Lack of heart more like
|
