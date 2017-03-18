Agree with a lot of what has been said. This team as it is, is unlikely to be successful in the middle 8s.

We are seriously short of heavy impact forwards and have been for the last 2-3 seasons. A damaging forward or two preferably in the Micky Paea mould is really needed, plus a quick half back to complement Ellis and Abdull, ie. someone who could go 80-90 metres.

Dane Chisholm caused us no end of problems when we played Sheffield and could do a job for us, unfortunately he is with them.

Some supporters had issues with him when he played those few games for us, but he pulled us out of a couple of sticky games in the middle 8s two seasons ago.

Re. Moss, want him to succeed but not convinced so far, lets hope he improves.

Shaun Lunt..without him we would have lost to Halifax, he is vital to us.

I,m happy with 7 from 7, who wouldn't be? but we must get promoted this time and that means beating Super League teams who will no doubt strengthen, and so must we.

Hope Sheen has got something in the pipes to come to us.