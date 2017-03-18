WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Middle 8's

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Hull KR Middle 8's

 
Post a reply

Re: Middle 8's

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 1:57 pm
Mild Rover User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9704
Location: Vale of the White Horse.
Dave K. wrote:
I think the bottom 4 will be Leigh, Hudds, Wakey and Widnes.

Probably the 4 you would choose, but all 4 can play, Even Widnes run Wigan close, drew in Perpignan and actually looked good in parts last night.



There is plenty of time for the season to take its toll, and as long as at least one is as bereft of energy and ideas as Salford, Hudds and Rovers were last year, we'll have a chance.

We'll still have to raise our game significantly from the Championship, and a lot depends on how the scheduling pans out. If somebody like Warrington are bottom 4 you're much better playing them in the last couple of rounds when they're already probably be safe. Also if Toulouse are involved you'd prefer them at home, and similar for Widnes with their plaggy pitch maybe.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.

Re: Middle 8's

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 8:22 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25402
rovers will need to strengthen in the halfs, back row and probably outside backs to be in with a good shout of promotion but I do think at least 2 of the SL sides look vulnerable

Re: Middle 8's

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 8:25 pm
ColD Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5049
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
mean_machine wrote:

Is James Green injured??


No he's not, had a few run outs and doesn't let us down.

Can't see him in our starting 17 when we have a fully fit squad, may just be me but he lacks a bit of intensity to be a top prop at this level.
Don't get me wrong, seems a decent player, just lacks a bit of something
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners

Re: Middle 8's

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 8:58 am
barham red User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 4898
ColD wrote:
No he's not, had a few run outs and doesn't let us down.

Can't see him in our starting 17 when we have a fully fit squad, may just be me but he lacks a bit of intensity to be a top prop at this level.
Don't get me wrong, seems a decent player, just lacks a bit of something


Pretty much the same player that left us then, One big hit then a few missed tackles and a certain lack of stamina. Flattered to decieve
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: barham red, bob bob bobin robin, CHEADLE LEYTHER, cravenpark1, Faithful One, Hessle rover, Mudeng and 99 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,540,3221,76775,8734,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
 > Thu 23rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WAKEFIELD
v
LEIGH
TV
 < 
  Fri 24th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R4
PENRITH
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
BRISBANE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIDNES
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
ST. HELENS
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIGAN
v
HULL FC  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Sat 25th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R4
MANLY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R4
PARRAMATTA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R4
GOLD COAST
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
LONDON
v
COVENTY  
  Sat 25th Mar : 18:30
CH1-R3
BARROW
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 26th Mar : 06:00
NRL-R4
WESTS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sun 26th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R4
ST GEORGE
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  














c}