Dave K. wrote: I think the bottom 4 will be Leigh, Hudds, Wakey and Widnes.



Probably the 4 you would choose, but all 4 can play, Even Widnes run Wigan close, drew in Perpignan and actually looked good in parts last night.

There is plenty of time for the season to take its toll, and as long as at least one is as bereft of energy and ideas as Salford, Hudds and Rovers were last year, we'll have a chance.We'll still have to raise our game significantly from the Championship, and a lot depends on how the scheduling pans out. If somebody like Warrington are bottom 4 you're much better playing them in the last couple of rounds when they're already probably be safe. Also if Toulouse are involved you'd prefer them at home, and similar for Widnes with their plaggy pitch maybe.