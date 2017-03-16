WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Middle 8's

Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:24 pm
Just watched Leigh v warry. Strange game. On paper warry looked way better but on pitch was one sided not a pretty team to watch but effective so far.look an old team and strange signings. Think as season goes on they will find way into bottom 4 . Warrington will struggle for top 8 now so for me I'd go hudds Widnes Leigh and either Salford hull or Warrington in middle 8. I still think as we are we cannot displace any of these teams but a quality half Clark fully fit and a beast of a 2nd row and why not. heard a rumour Dave Taylor .

Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:31 pm
The same Dave Taylor who just signed for Canberra? Or a different one?

Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:35 pm
SirStan wrote:
The same Dave Taylor who just signed for Canberra? Or a different one?


Yes the ex Catalan big unit. Maybe a bogus lead but he is the type of player we need imo

Fri Mar 17, 2017 8:07 am
craig hkr wrote:
Just watched Leigh v warry. Strange game. On paper warry looked way better but on pitch was one sided not a pretty team to watch but effective so far.look an old team and strange signings. Think as season goes on they will find way into bottom 4 . Warrington will struggle for top 8 now so for me I'd go hudds Widnes Leigh and either Salford hull or Warrington in middle 8. I still think as we are we cannot displace any of these teams but a quality half Clark fully fit and a beast of a 2nd row and why not. heard a rumour Dave Taylor .


I don't think we have much to fear with either Hudds or Widnes. I expect Wakey to tail off soon as well. Actually, Salford and Leigh might make the top 8. Warry will improve, but it may take Smith being sacked to do so.
Fri Mar 17, 2017 8:11 am
craig hkr wrote:
Just watched Leigh v warry. Strange game. On paper warry looked way better but on pitch was one sided not a pretty team to watch but effective so far.look an old team and strange signings. Think as season goes on they will find way into bottom 4 . Warrington will struggle for top 8 now so for me I'd go hudds Widnes Leigh and either Salford hull or Warrington in middle 8. I still think as we are we cannot displace any of these teams but a quality half Clark fully fit and a beast of a 2nd row and why not. heard a rumour Dave Taylor .


Hudds and Widnes I think are prettty much odds on, I still think wire will get out of it but not get anywhere near enough points to challenge. Leigh I agree should struggle as the year goes on and I think Wakey are an injury away from a bad run.

I assume including Hull in there was based on emotion rather than any evidence. They defend far too well and are too dogged to end up down there. They aren't playing too well but are grinding out results and I'd have them more likely top 4 than bottom 4.
Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Gallanteer, Hessle rover, reliant robin and 76 guests

