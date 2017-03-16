Just watched Leigh v warry. Strange game. On paper warry looked way better but on pitch was one sided not a pretty team to watch but effective so far.look an old team and strange signings. Think as season goes on they will find way into bottom 4 . Warrington will struggle for top 8 now so for me I'd go hudds Widnes Leigh and either Salford hull or Warrington in middle 8. I still think as we are we cannot displace any of these teams but a quality half Clark fully fit and a beast of a 2nd row and why not. heard a rumour Dave Taylor .