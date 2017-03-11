Burtons Forearm wrote: My apologies.



It will.



Our fortunes in any play offs will depend on how the Superleague teams cope. Injuries, changing coaches, recruitment, management. We got it all wrong last year. We need a Superleague team to capitulate.

Widnes and Huddersfield look most likely at present.

We also hope that Lunt is fit for us during the play offs. He looks the most irreplaceable.

If I was to put a bet on now, it would be you vs Widnes at home (with Rovers winning), obviously a lot can change with injuries, recruitment and coaches. My main worry if I was a Rovers fan, is the lack of intensity that this division is providing for you, it isn't the best preparation.