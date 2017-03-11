WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Middle 8's

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 9:41 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1451
Location: In't Tap Room
Leigh have lost to Castleford and Wigan away this season. Probably the best 2 teams in the comp. They lost by 3 points to Leeds and should have won it. They also have a number of players out, notablty Glenn Stewart and Willie Tonga.

They currently lie 7th in SL, early days granted but I feel there is still some considerable improvement in them before the 8's

Re: Middle 8's

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 10:42 pm
barham red
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 4883
Burtons Forearm wrote:
Way way ahead of ourselves with this thread.


Start it with 5 rounds to go not 5 rounds in.



I know but that's kind of the point. Good to see how things change and opinions.

Re: Middle 8's

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 5:46 pm
Burtons Forearm
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2012 2:58 pm
Posts: 814
barham red wrote:
I know but that's kind of the point. Good to see how things change and opinions.


My apologies.

It will.

Our fortunes in any play offs will depend on how the Superleague teams cope. Injuries, changing coaches, recruitment, management. We got it all wrong last year. We need a Superleague team to capitulate.
Widnes and Huddersfield look most likely at present.
We also hope that Lunt is fit for us during the play offs. He looks the most irreplaceable.

Re: Middle 8's

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 6:14 pm
Dave K.
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17193
Location: Back in Hull.
Burtons Forearm wrote:
My apologies.

It will.

Our fortunes in any play offs will depend on how the Superleague teams cope. Injuries, changing coaches, recruitment, management. We got it all wrong last year. We need a Superleague team to capitulate.
Widnes and Huddersfield look most likely at present.
We also hope that Lunt is fit for us during the play offs. He looks the most irreplaceable.


If I was to put a bet on now, it would be you vs Widnes at home (with Rovers winning), obviously a lot can change with injuries, recruitment and coaches. My main worry if I was a Rovers fan, is the lack of intensity that this division is providing for you, it isn't the best preparation.

Re: Middle 8's

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 6:19 pm
Mild Rover
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9696
Location: Vale of the White Horse.
Dave K. wrote:
If I was to put a bet on now, it would be you vs Widnes at home (with Rovers winning), obviously a lot can change with injuries, recruitment and coaches. My main worry if I was a Rovers fan, is the lack of intensity that this division is providing for you, it isn't the best preparation.


That is the concern (at this early stage) I agree. On the plus side we might have the luxury of rotating the squad and going into the 8s relatively fit, fresh and confident.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.

Re: Middle 8's

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 1:32 pm
bishops finger
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 13, 2012 4:56 pm
Posts: 2700
I think the ideal first game in the middle 8's would be widnes at home, I think that's probably the best SL team to get at home, and will get us upto speed and the required intensity needed.

Re: Middle 8's

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 6:33 pm
Hessle rover
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jul 10, 2011 9:44 am
Posts: 1369
Location: Converting the west to the promised land
bishops finger wrote:
I think the ideal first game in the middle 8's would be widnes at home, I think that's probably the best SL team to get at home, and will get us upto speed and the required intensity needed.

That's the last thing I'd do. I'd rather play a mid range superleague side that got dragged into the middle 8's first, and then Widnes.
You only get one crack at each team, and I'd rather hope we were prepared for it.

Re: Middle 8's

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 6:45 pm
BiltonRobin
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Oct 05, 2016 11:38 am
Posts: 173
bishops finger wrote:
I think the ideal first game in the middle 8's would be widnes at home, I think that's probably the best SL team to get at home, and will get us upto speed and the required intensity needed.


Much rather play Salford at home. We need to get that monkey of our back.
Plus they are vulnerable to pace which we seem to have in abundance this season.

Re: Middle 8's

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 7:00 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25367
BiltonRobin wrote:
Much rather play Salford at home. We need to get that monkey of our back.
Plus they are vulnerable to pace which we seem to have in abundance this season.


I had salford down for the middle 8's pre season but they're looking better than I thought. 2 from wakey, salford, les cats and leigh to join hudds and widnes in the middle 8's

Re: Middle 8's

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 7:33 pm
BiltonRobin
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Oct 05, 2016 11:38 am
Posts: 173
Jake the Peg wrote:
I had salford down for the middle 8's pre season but they're looking better than I thought. 2 from wakey, salford, les cats and leigh to join hudds and widnes in the middle 8's


The bottom 4 from the superleague will be very interesting this year.
There seems to be at least 4 teams who have not strengthened, and a couple more who are coming up short with ageing squads.
Who's ever got quarter space or cap money left will make the top 8
c}