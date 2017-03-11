|
Leigh have lost to Castleford and Wigan away this season. Probably the best 2 teams in the comp. They lost by 3 points to Leeds and should have won it. They also have a number of players out, notablty Glenn Stewart and Willie Tonga.
They currently lie 7th in SL, early days granted but I feel there is still some considerable improvement in them before the 8's
Sat Mar 11, 2017 10:42 pm
Burtons Forearm wrote:
Way way ahead of ourselves with this thread.
Start it with 5 rounds to go not 5 rounds in.
I know but that's kind of the point. Good to see how things change and opinions.
Sun Mar 12, 2017 5:46 pm
barham red wrote:
I know but that's kind of the point. Good to see how things change and opinions.
My apologies.
It will.
Our fortunes in any play offs will depend on how the Superleague teams cope. Injuries, changing coaches, recruitment, management. We got it all wrong last year. We need a Superleague team to capitulate.
Widnes and Huddersfield look most likely at present.
We also hope that Lunt is fit for us during the play offs. He looks the most irreplaceable.
Sun Mar 12, 2017 6:14 pm
Burtons Forearm wrote:
My apologies.
It will.
Our fortunes in any play offs will depend on how the Superleague teams cope. Injuries, changing coaches, recruitment, management. We got it all wrong last year. We need a Superleague team to capitulate.
Widnes and Huddersfield look most likely at present.
We also hope that Lunt is fit for us during the play offs. He looks the most irreplaceable.
If I was to put a bet on now, it would be you vs Widnes at home (with Rovers winning), obviously a lot can change with injuries, recruitment and coaches. My main worry if I was a Rovers fan, is the lack of intensity that this division is providing for you, it isn't the best preparation.
Sun Mar 12, 2017 6:19 pm
Dave K. wrote:
If I was to put a bet on now, it would be you vs Widnes at home (with Rovers winning), obviously a lot can change with injuries, recruitment and coaches. My main worry if I was a Rovers fan, is the lack of intensity that this division is providing for you, it isn't the best preparation.
That is the concern (at this early stage) I agree. On the plus side we might have the luxury of rotating the squad and going into the 8s relatively fit, fresh and confident.
Thu Mar 16, 2017 1:32 pm
I think the ideal first game in the middle 8's would be widnes at home, I think that's probably the best SL team to get at home, and will get us upto speed and the required intensity needed.
Thu Mar 16, 2017 6:33 pm
bishops finger wrote:
I think the ideal first game in the middle 8's would be widnes at home, I think that's probably the best SL team to get at home, and will get us upto speed and the required intensity needed.
That's the last thing I'd do. I'd rather play a mid range superleague side that got dragged into the middle 8's first, and then Widnes.
You only get one crack at each team, and I'd rather hope we were prepared for it.
Thu Mar 16, 2017 6:45 pm
bishops finger wrote:
I think the ideal first game in the middle 8's would be widnes at home, I think that's probably the best SL team to get at home, and will get us upto speed and the required intensity needed.
Much rather play Salford at home. We need to get that monkey of our back.
Plus they are vulnerable to pace which we seem to have in abundance this season.
Thu Mar 16, 2017 7:00 pm
BiltonRobin wrote:
Much rather play Salford at home. We need to get that monkey of our back.
Plus they are vulnerable to pace which we seem to have in abundance this season.
I had salford down for the middle 8's pre season but they're looking better than I thought. 2 from wakey, salford, les cats and leigh to join hudds and widnes in the middle 8's
Thu Mar 16, 2017 7:33 pm
Jake the Peg wrote:
I had salford down for the middle 8's pre season but they're looking better than I thought. 2 from wakey, salford, les cats and leigh to join hudds and widnes in the middle 8's
The bottom 4 from the superleague will be very interesting this year.
There seems to be at least 4 teams who have not strengthened, and a couple more who are coming up short with ageing squads.
Who's ever got quarter space or cap money left will make the top 8
