Pickering Red wrote: On current form Leeds will be nailed on bottom 4. Toothless in attack, too reliant on Rob Burrow and poor in the forwards.



I have a real soft spot for Leeds. Lived and worked there for 8 years in the 80s, daughter was born there and is an avid Rhinos fan, our friends all support them.



However, despite them being the best supported team in the UK game and their money generating trophy successes in recent times, the underinvestment in the stadium and the team in the last few seasons is disgraceful and plain short-sighted. Their bubble has been allowed to burst due to stubbornness and complacency. They deserve to fail.



Leeds, Huddersfield, Leigh and Widnes in the SL bottom 4 this year. Hull KR, London, Fev and Toulouse to join them in the middle 8s.

IF Leeds do drop again to bottom 4 they will be doing what rovers did years ago when roger was the coach the people in charge would not spend the money all the good players we had were to old and we went down and it took us years to get back up