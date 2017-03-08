barham red wrote: Bit early but why not.



Looking at early form in SL and a seeming downward spiral in terms of signings at some of the 'big boys' does anyone think we could be facing some unexpected names come season end.



At the moment my bets for the middle 8 line up would be



Hull KR

London

Featherstone

Batley ( with maybe Toulouse dependant on away form picking up)

Widnes

Hudds

Leigh

Leeds



The bottom 4 of SL is really anyones guess as Leeds and Saint look dreadful, I know its early but I fail to see much quality in either side to say early form will turn around, Leeds especially. Both these teams look on a downward spiral.

Leeds may pick up form with a new coach (sooner rather than later), and if Widnes finally realise they need to sign a replacement halfback, they could make the top 8 (with the help of the plastic pitch)That would leave Catalan to have a mid season implode and Wakey to replace them.In the championship maybe Rochdale to sneak in the 4.