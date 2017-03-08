WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Middle 8's

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 1:13 pm
Bit early but why not.

Looking at early form in SL and a seeming downward spiral in terms of signings at some of the 'big boys' does anyone think we could be facing some unexpected names come season end.

At the moment my bets for the middle 8 line up would be

Hull KR
London
Featherstone
Batley (maybe Toulouse dependant on away form picking up)
Widnes
Hudds
Leigh
Leeds

The bottom 4 of SL is really anyones guess as Leeds and Saint look dreadful, I know its early but I fail to see much quality in either side to say early form will turn around, Leeds especially. Both these teams look on a downward spiral.

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 2:56 pm
Can't really argue with that I think Saints will pick up once Smitg comes back why Leeds think they can be better than last season without signing anyone is anybody's guess
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 3:12 pm
Leeds may pick up form with a new coach (sooner rather than later), and if Widnes finally realise they need to sign a replacement halfback, they could make the top 8 (with the help of the plastic pitch)
That would leave Catalan to have a mid season implode and Wakey to replace them.
In the championship maybe Rochdale to sneak in the 4.

