19 man squad to face Leigh

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 12:13 pm
giantsgaz91


Joined: Tue May 19, 2015 5:15 pm
Posts: 163
2. Jermaine McGillvary (Lynda’s Transport)
3. Leroy Cudjoe (Five Star Autocentre)
4. Lee Gaskell (Fork Truck Services)
5. Aaron Murphy (Paul Best Raised Access Flooring Ltd)
6. Danny Brough (Keith & Bren Hellawell)
7. Ryan Brierley (David Burdsey)
8. Sam Rapira (Bridge Pallet Supplies Ltd)
9. Ryan Hinchcliffe (Kingfisher Fish & Chip Restaurant)
10. Shannon Wakeman (Pennine Pneumatic Services)
14. Kruise Leeming (Tony & Sharon Fell)
15. Sebastine Ikahihifo (Iain Slater Builders of Honley)
16. Oliver Roberts (Dual Seal Glass)
17. Ukuma Ta’ai (Annie, Simeon & Ila)
18. Paul Clough (Villa Maria)
20. Daniel Smith (Giants Legends Club)
21. Gene Ormsby (Dave & Sue Haigh)
22. Tyler Dickinson (Mark Sullivan, Green Thumb, Huddersfield)
24. Darnell McIntosh (Marshall Wooldridge)
30. Alex Mellor (Radio Sangam)

So what team r we expecting to play is mcgillvary fully fit if not I wouldn't risk him same with Gaskell

Re: 19 man squad to face Leigh

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 12:18 pm
Code13


Joined: Mon Mar 11, 2002 9:09 am
Posts: 30906
Location: Gods Own County
That's still a young looking back row, pity that Fergy isn't fit yet

No Sam wood? Unlucky, he's earned a spot imo

Re: 19 man squad to face Leigh

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:49 am
jumper Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Nov 10, 2014 4:33 pm
Posts: 60
Is Mason out of favour? Only played as last minute replacement last week, ran the ball up well, but not considered this week!

Re: 19 man squad to face Leigh

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 1:30 pm
jools



Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7252
Think He has an injury too- it was a case of needs must!
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: 19 man squad to face Leigh

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 4:20 pm
adamhuddsgiant


Joined: Sun Dec 18, 2011 12:26 pm
Posts: 973
Location: huddersfield
Mason has massive potential! Young from a prop and got so much to come! Already proving a handful when it's the rite time and he gets a run sure he will take it up!

