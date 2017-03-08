2. Jermaine McGillvary (Lynda’s Transport)
3. Leroy Cudjoe (Five Star Autocentre)
4. Lee Gaskell (Fork Truck Services)
5. Aaron Murphy (Paul Best Raised Access Flooring Ltd)
6. Danny Brough (Keith & Bren Hellawell)
7. Ryan Brierley (David Burdsey)
8. Sam Rapira (Bridge Pallet Supplies Ltd)
9. Ryan Hinchcliffe (Kingfisher Fish & Chip Restaurant)
10. Shannon Wakeman (Pennine Pneumatic Services)
14. Kruise Leeming (Tony & Sharon Fell)
15. Sebastine Ikahihifo (Iain Slater Builders of Honley)
16. Oliver Roberts (Dual Seal Glass)
17. Ukuma Ta’ai (Annie, Simeon & Ila)
18. Paul Clough (Villa Maria)
20. Daniel Smith (Giants Legends Club)
21. Gene Ormsby (Dave & Sue Haigh)
22. Tyler Dickinson (Mark Sullivan, Green Thumb, Huddersfield)
24. Darnell McIntosh (Marshall Wooldridge)
30. Alex Mellor (Radio Sangam)
So what team r we expecting to play is mcgillvary fully fit if not I wouldn't risk him same with Gaskell
3. Leroy Cudjoe (Five Star Autocentre)
4. Lee Gaskell (Fork Truck Services)
5. Aaron Murphy (Paul Best Raised Access Flooring Ltd)
6. Danny Brough (Keith & Bren Hellawell)
7. Ryan Brierley (David Burdsey)
8. Sam Rapira (Bridge Pallet Supplies Ltd)
9. Ryan Hinchcliffe (Kingfisher Fish & Chip Restaurant)
10. Shannon Wakeman (Pennine Pneumatic Services)
14. Kruise Leeming (Tony & Sharon Fell)
15. Sebastine Ikahihifo (Iain Slater Builders of Honley)
16. Oliver Roberts (Dual Seal Glass)
17. Ukuma Ta’ai (Annie, Simeon & Ila)
18. Paul Clough (Villa Maria)
20. Daniel Smith (Giants Legends Club)
21. Gene Ormsby (Dave & Sue Haigh)
22. Tyler Dickinson (Mark Sullivan, Green Thumb, Huddersfield)
24. Darnell McIntosh (Marshall Wooldridge)
30. Alex Mellor (Radio Sangam)
So what team r we expecting to play is mcgillvary fully fit if not I wouldn't risk him same with Gaskell