Wed Mar 08, 2017 6:35 pm
On something actually relating to the thread - I wonder if that means Tonga could be missing for a while with this guy having a run at centre
Wed Mar 08, 2017 7:16 pm
ColD wrote:
On something actually relating to the thread - I wonder if that means Tonga could be missing for a while with this guy having a run at centre


I think you're probably right. Hope you're wrong - Tonga has been very good so far

Wed Mar 08, 2017 7:35 pm
when did we sign him

Wed Mar 08, 2017 7:37 pm
Dear me Hokey luv. Thar a bit tuchy. Where is the nasty answer in" I've seen that luv"? It wasn't meant to be rude but if you want to be by calling me wound from a sharp object. Go forth and fornicate. With ones self.
Wed Mar 08, 2017 9:19 pm
Cokey wrote:
Cmon times'y own up,you are part of the imposter regime on here aren't you? :wink:

Cokey you've Sussed me out I have to bow to your rugby insight and knowledge mum said it's time for my bed nite nite.

Wed Mar 08, 2017 9:23 pm
And we wonder why people don't frequent this board any more
Wed Mar 08, 2017 9:32 pm
Jumpin Jiminy wrote:
when did we sign him


We haven't yet. The news was tagged on the end of a piece about Kyle Eastmond returning to RL. I can't remember who the reporter was so it could be rubbish.
Wed Mar 08, 2017 9:40 pm
TV BOY wrote:
We haven't yet. The news was tagged on the end of a piece about Kyle Eastmond returning to RL. I can't remember who the reporter was so it could be rubbish.


thanks :thumb:
