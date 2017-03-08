23. Jack Ashworth DOB: 03/07/1995 Height: 190 Weight: 103JACK is a second row centre who signed from Rochdale's youth system.He represented Oldham St Anne's and played for Littleborough ARLFC at junior level before making his senior debut with Rochdale Cobras.He was a product of Rochdale's Service Area Programme and spent time at the Warrington Wolves before injury curtailed his scholarship.The second row/centre then began to train with Saints Under 19s as part of the Club's partnership with Rochdale.In 2013, he became an integral part of the squad with several impressive performances in the back row and at centre.He made his first team debut against Hull on Easter Monday in 2015 and played a further six times in 2016.