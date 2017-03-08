WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jack Ashwoth

Wed Mar 08, 2017 11:30 am
TV BOY
Says he is coming to us on loan from Saints. Says he plays second row/centre.
Anyone know anything about him?
Re: Jack Ashwoth

Wed Mar 08, 2017 11:49 am
Cokey
http://www.saintsrlfc.com/team/73

23. Jack Ashworth DOB: 03/07/1995 Height: 190 Weight: 103
JACK is a second row centre who signed from Rochdale's youth system.
He represented Oldham St Anne's and played for Littleborough ARLFC at junior level before making his senior debut with Rochdale Cobras.
He was a product of Rochdale's Service Area Programme and spent time at the Warrington Wolves before injury curtailed his scholarship.
The second row/centre then began to train with Saints Under 19s as part of the Club's partnership with Rochdale.
In 2013, he became an integral part of the squad with several impressive performances in the back row and at centre.
He made his first team debut against Hull on Easter Monday in 2015 and played a further six times in 2016.
Re: Jack Ashwoth

Wed Mar 08, 2017 1:05 pm
TV BOY
Seen that luv, I was wondering if anyone had seen him play.
Re: Jack Ashwoth

Wed Mar 08, 2017 1:14 pm
Cokey
TV BOY wrote:
Seen that luv, I was wondering if anyone had seen him play.


Listen dancing boy,what is your problem with me? You asked if anyone knew anything about him,NOT if they had seen him play,and you got some polite info you P****. Now go and do one......And don't luv me. :CRAZY:
Re: Jack Ashwoth

Wed Mar 08, 2017 2:32 pm
new times
Cokey wrote:
Listen dancing boy,what is your problem with me? You asked if anyone knew anything about him,NOT if they had seen him play,and you got some polite info you P****. Now go and do one......And don't luv me. :CRAZY:

Do ......you usually embarrass yourself like this Luv xxx :SHOOT: :SHOOT: :SHOOT: .

Re: Jack Ashwoth

Wed Mar 08, 2017 3:54 pm
Cokey
new times wrote:
Do ......you usually embarrass yourself like this Luv xxx :SHOOT: :SHOOT: :SHOOT: .



No not really,but you have once again :SUBMISSION: . BTW - your recent post suggest you can't keep your hands out of hoppy's shorts, and you don't really offer anything to the forum. Do you know anything about rugby, and/or Leigh Centurions? Because your juvenile post suggest otherwise.

Looks like we have a Mr Jagger Mk 2 here. Mods take note.
Re: Jack Ashwoth

Wed Mar 08, 2017 4:51 pm
new times
Cokey wrote:
No not really,but you have once again :SUBMISSION: . BTW - your recent post suggest you can't keep your hands out of hoppy's shorts, and you don't really offer anything to the forum. Do you know anything about rugby, and/or Leigh Centurions? Because your juvenile post suggest otherwise.

Looks like we have a Mr Jagger Mk 2 here. Mods take note.

Rugby a football game for two teams of 13 players played with a over ball. I think?.

c}