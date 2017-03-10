Three more unknowns who have never even trained with Fax. What does it say to our reserve lads? How can the team have any cohesion? Second rate lads from a second rate SL team. Sums it up!
Understand not liking dual reg but to call the three unknownstars is plain daft. The three have all played in the Salford first team this year. In fact Bibby has started the last two games, only losing out because Carney returns from his ban. Lannon was in the seventeen last week and Wood although being a late replacement at Leeds was on the field for quite a long spell.
