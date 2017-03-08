WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Predictions League: Week 6

2017 Predictions League: Week 6

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 10:26 am
paulwalker71
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3029
Location: Bradford
Here we go guys...

Toulouse Olympique vs Swinton Lions
Bradford Bulls vs Batley Bulldogs
Dewsbury Rams vs Hull KR
Halifax vs London Broncos
Rochdale Hornets vs Oldham Roughyeds
Sheffield Eagles vs Featherstone Rovers

Remember that the Toulouse game is on Saturday, so the deadline will be 4.00 pm on Saturday Any entries after then won't be scored.


BONUS QUESTION: How many minutes into the game will it be when the Bulls get on the scoreboard on Sunday?

10 bonus points will be awarded to anyone who gets the time exactly right
5 bonus points will be awarded to everyone who gets it within 2 minutes either way (based on the time reported in next Mondays League Express)
Last edited by paulwalker71 on Wed Mar 08, 2017 10:28 am, edited 1 time in total.

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 6

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 10:27 am
paulwalker71
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3029
Location: Bradford
Toulouse Olympique vs Swinton Lions Toulouse by 36
Bradford Bulls vs Batley Bulldogs Bulls by 4
Dewsbury Rams vs Hull KR Hull KR by 50
Halifax vs London Broncos London by 10
Rochdale Hornets vs Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale by 16
Sheffield Eagles vs Featherstone Rovers Fev by 22

Bonus: 8 minutes

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 6

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 10:40 am
RickyF1
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 899
Location: Waiting
Toulouse Olympique vs Swinton Lions Toulouse by 20
Bradford Bulls vs Batley Bulldogs Draw
Dewsbury Rams vs Hull KR Hull KR by 42
Halifax vs London Broncos London by 12
Rochdale Hornets vs Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale by 4
Sheffield Eagles vs Featherstone Rovers Fev by 10

Bonus: 11 minutes

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 6

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 11:31 am
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26192
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Toulouse Olympique vs Swinton Lions Toulouse by 22
Bradford Bulls vs Batley Bulldogs Bulldogs by 12
Dewsbury Rams vs Hull KR Hull KR by 38
Halifax vs London Broncos London by 18
Rochdale Hornets vs Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale by 10
Sheffield Eagles vs Featherstone Rovers Fev by 12

Bonus: 24 minutes
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 6

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 11:59 am
le penguin
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Oct 19, 2005 12:58 pm
Posts: 23
Location: the middle of nowhere, the centre of everywhere
Toulouse Olympique vs Swinton Lions ..........................Toulouse by 20
Bradford Bulls vs Batley Bulldogs ..................................Bulls by 8
Dewsbury Rams vs Hull KR...........................................Hull KR by 42
Halifax vs London Broncos...........................................London by 16
Rochdale Hornets vs Oldham Roughyeds......................Rochdale by 12
Sheffield Eagles vs Featherstone Rovers.......................Fev by 8

Bonus: 12 minutes

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 6

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 12:04 pm
RAB-2411

Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2017 7:24 pm
Posts: 17
Toulouse Olympique vs Swinton Lions Toulouse by 40
Bradford Bulls vs Batley Bulldogs Bulls by 2
Dewsbury Rams vs Hull KR Hull KR by 60
Halifax vs London Broncos London by 20
Rochdale Hornets vs Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale by 12
Sheffield Eagles vs Featherstone Rovers Fev by 20

Bonus: 16 minutes

c}