Here we go guys...



Toulouse Olympique vs Swinton Lions

Bradford Bulls vs Batley Bulldogs

Dewsbury Rams vs Hull KR

Halifax vs London Broncos

Rochdale Hornets vs Oldham Roughyeds

Sheffield Eagles vs Featherstone Rovers



Remember that the Toulouse game is on Saturday, so the deadline will be 4.00 pm on Saturday Any entries after then won't be scored.





BONUS QUESTION : How many minutes into the game will it be when the Bulls get on the scoreboard on Sunday?



10 bonus points will be awarded to anyone who gets the time exactly right

5 bonus points will be awarded to everyone who gets it within 2 minutes either way (based on the time reported in next Mondays League Express)

