|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26202
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
Championship is a reserve grade in all but name as it is. Most clubs rely on dual reg or loan deals, teams would be much worse without their SL loan/dual reg players. However the current set up maintains the illusion of independence for many championship clubs.
The main stumbling block here is money. Many SL clubs see dual reg as cheaper than having an ‘A’ Team. Some SL clubs don’t even run proper academies. Some of these decisions are down to short sightedness but most of it is down to a lack of money. Championship clubs agree to dual reg for the same reasons – lack of money.
I’m not a fan of licensing. I can see the arguments for it but it doesn’t sit well with me. When it was last in force it never struck me as very transparent and it never looked like any club already in SL was ever going to lose a license. There has to be a genuine pathway to the top otherwise why bother?
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:52 am
|
DHM
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu May 25, 2006 4:13 pm
Posts: 8450
Location: Garth's Darkplace.
|
Biff Tannen wrote:
I reckon having an u23's reserve comp allowing a maximum 2/3 senior squad players in any match day squad could work. The 19's should be scrapped imo and junior age groups end at 16's allowing the 17 year olds plus the chance to work their way through in the 23's and proper time to develop in the club environment, hopefully under a good coaching team so when the time is right at 20/21/22 they are ready for the first team.
An under 23 level seems far more sensible than U19 cutoff. I can see a lot of agents unhappy though if their "talent" has to actually develop prior to becoming a superstar.
However, we 'll get the usual, not enough players, no money, not enough clubs buying in etc. My own view is that SL clubs should be forced to run a reserve grade as part of SL membership. I grew up watching A team games as much as first team games, you get a real appreciation for the physicality of the sport when you can hear a tackle as well as see it. No way the vast majority of 19 year olds (especially forwards) are ready to regularly mix it with guys in their mid 20's at first team speed. Halves take time too to develop complex game management skills and variety in their game. To do that they have to play alongside the same guys every week, and that leads me to my next point. You also have to develop kids in a consistent environment with the same goals and coaching patterns and that's much harder to do shipping players out for a few weeks every so often to another club. They can't play well at the club they're loaned to and they look poor when they come back. It's penny pinching and it's a false economy. It's really hard to sign quality Australians, RU is just no longer an option (in fact the other way around now), the internal transfer market is stagnant (unless someone needs to leave a club for personal reasons - like porking your teammates missus), so only economic option is producing and developing your own players.
|
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 11:12 am
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26202
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
Agree 100%. But until it's make compulsory it won't happen. Even then I believe some clubs are so skint they couldn't afford it.
Last edited by Bullseye
on Thu Mar 09, 2017 12:24 pm, edited 1 time in total.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 11:49 am
|
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22195
|
There is a clear and obvious place for players not quite at SL level yet to be playing. The lower leagues. It's the position they fill in the pyramid.
It seems crazy to me that we have a structure desperate for talent, struggling to attract and retain the best athletes struggling even more to develop them and the solution would be to dilute the level at championship level to create a new tier which will be of a low level and no-one will watch.
I agree with a lot of what superted said but would do it slightly differently. I would take 500k from each SL club so £6m and use it to increase participation improve facilities and coaching and create 15-20 Superclubs at amateur level. At 17 players would then become affiliated to a championship/league 1 side. At 19/20 they are then drafted by an SL side but stay affiliated with their lower league side if they don't play for their SL side they are available for the lower league side.
Lower league sides would then be incetivised through their funding for player production, bonuses for players drafted, success, international caps etc.
This would allow us to improve training and coaching at a much lower age, creating juniors with a much better base skillset, allow more players at 15/17 to receive scholarship level coaching whilst also talking fewer players out of the amateur game, give players 17-20 a chance at an appropriate open age level, incentivise clubs to prioritise young players long term development, force more money into development and more efficiently spread talent where it is best served.
|
http://www.pngnrlbid.com
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.
vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 11:54 am
|
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22195
|
Bullseye wrote:
I’m not a fan of licensing. I can see the arguments for it but it doesn’t sit well with me. When it was last in force it never struck me as very transparent and it never looked like any club already in SL was ever going to lose a license. There has to be a genuine pathway to the top otherwise why bother?
the competitive element of franchising was as idiotic as it was unnecessary. Angela Powers baby changing facilities review wasn't really of any importance. Competition is the antithesis of what it should have introduced which was a common goal to.improve the league and not a competition to be slightly better than Wakefield.
The pathway to promotion in a franchised league is the simplest and least ambiguous pathway possible. Can you add more than you take out? If yes you are in. If no come back when you can. If that means we have 8 teams so be it. If it means we have 30 so be it.
|
http://www.pngnrlbid.com
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.
vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 12:14 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5722
|
SmokeyTA wrote:
I agree with a lot of what superted said but would do it slightly differently. I would take 500k from each SL club so £6m and use it to increase participation improve facilities and coaching and create 15-20 Superclubs at amateur level. At 17 players would then become affiliated to a championship/league 1 side. At 19/20 they are then drafted by an SL side but stay affiliated with their lower league side if they don't play for their SL side they are available for the lower league side.
And how would this model be sustained once the £6m was spent?
|
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 12:40 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22195
|
Clearwing wrote:
And how would this model be sustained once the £6m was spent?
It would be per year. It would also likely be a little more because it would move the sport England and RFL elite development grants etc from SL clubs.
|
http://www.pngnrlbid.com
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.
vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 3:48 pm
|
DHM
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu May 25, 2006 4:13 pm
Posts: 8450
Location: Garth's Darkplace.
|
Bullseye wrote:
Agree 100%. But until it's make compulsory it won't happen. Even then I believe some clubs are so skint they couldn't afford it.
There's just no money in the game. Sad but true. It may be that the game of RL was never big enough to support 12-14 full time professional teams and all that goes along with that.
|
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 4:18 pm
|
Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4829
|
DHM wrote:
There's just no money in the game. Sad but true. It may be that the game of RL was never big enough to support 12-14 full time professional teams and all that goes along with that.
Agree with this.
The sport masquerades as a full time pro sport.
At best, it can accommodate maybe half a dozen full time teams in terms of finance and availability of the requisite quality of player, the rest of the clubs and players being basket cases who really ought to be operating in a semi-pro environment.
|
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 4:24 pm
|
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9520
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
|
STEVENM1000 wrote:
What is the situation with Cameron Smith these days.
Despite having several injured forwards he is not even making the 19 man squad as far as I am aware.
I appreciate he is still young, but he was given his debut last year.
Is he another who showed vast potential but is now not considered good enough in the current situation.
Making his return for the u19's this week.
|
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Barrie's Glass Eye, Biff Tannen, Blocker75, braytontiger, Bullseye, Emagdnim13, Google [Bot], Gotcha, jakeyg95, loiner81, Norman Stanley Fletcher, Paddyfc, Piratezeek, RHINO-MARK, Rhinoshaund III, rollin thunder, Seth, SmokeyTA, STEVENM1000, The Phantom Horseman, ThePrinter, Trinity_13, WF Rhino and 271 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|
c}