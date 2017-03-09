Biff Tannen wrote: I reckon having an u23's reserve comp allowing a maximum 2/3 senior squad players in any match day squad could work. The 19's should be scrapped imo and junior age groups end at 16's allowing the 17 year olds plus the chance to work their way through in the 23's and proper time to develop in the club environment, hopefully under a good coaching team so when the time is right at 20/21/22 they are ready for the first team.

An under 23 level seems far more sensible than U19 cutoff. I can see a lot of agents unhappy though if their "talent" has to actually develop prior to becoming a superstar.However, we 'll get the usual, not enough players, no money, not enough clubs buying in etc. My own view is that SL clubs should be forced to run a reserve grade as part of SL membership. I grew up watching A team games as much as first team games, you get a real appreciation for the physicality of the sport when you can hear a tackle as well as see it. No way the vast majority of 19 year olds (especially forwards) are ready to regularly mix it with guys in their mid 20's at first team speed. Halves take time too to develop complex game management skills and variety in their game. To do that they have to play alongside the same guys every week, and that leads me to my next point. You also have to develop kids in a consistent environment with the same goals and coaching patterns and that's much harder to do shipping players out for a few weeks every so often to another club. They can't play well at the club they're loaned to and they look poor when they come back. It's penny pinching and it's a false economy. It's really hard to sign quality Australians, RU is just no longer an option (in fact the other way around now), the internal transfer market is stagnant (unless someone needs to leave a club for personal reasons - like porking your teammates missus), so only economic option is producing and developing your own players.