Championship is a reserve grade in all but name as it is. Most clubs rely on dual reg or loan deals, teams would be much worse without their SL loan/dual reg players. However the current set up maintains the illusion of independence for many championship clubs.
The main stumbling block here is money. Many SL clubs see dual reg as cheaper than having an ‘A’ Team. Some SL clubs don’t even run proper academies. Some of these decisions are down to short sightedness but most of it is down to a lack of money. Championship clubs agree to dual reg for the same reasons – lack of money.
I’m not a fan of licensing. I can see the arguments for it but it doesn’t sit well with me. When it was last in force it never struck me as very transparent and it never looked like any club already in SL was ever going to lose a license. There has to be a genuine pathway to the top otherwise why bother?
