STEVENM1000 Stevo's Armpit

What is the situation with Cameron Smith these days.

Despite having several injured forwards he is not even making the 19 man squad as far as I am aware.

I appreciate he is still young, but he was given his debut last year.

Is he another who showed vast potential but is now not considered good enough in the current situation. Gotcha

He's injured. They pushed him from end of last season in the conditioning to be where they wanted him, and he is injured and in recovery.

Gotcha wrote: He's injured. They pushed him from end of last season in the conditioning to be where they wanted him, and he is injured and in recovery.



Ok thanks.

Did not know that.

Would he still have been in the squad if fit though ?

Heard he might be on his way to us on loan when he gets fit.

It really is time we had a reserve comp again.

It really is time we had a reserve comp again.

Having half our squad playing for Bradford & Featherstone, some of whom are unable to be recalled, isn't a good thing.

loiner81 wrote: It really is time we had a reserve comp again.

Having half our squad playing for Bradford & Featherstone, some of whom are unable to be recalled, isn't a good thing.

Completely agree not only that 19 is far too early to be deciding on players' futures at SL level imo.



loiner81 wrote: It really is time we had a reserve comp again.

Having half our squad playing for Bradford & Featherstone, some of whom are unable to be recalled, isn't a good thing.



First of all, apologies for what is going to be a long reply.....



I completely agree with the sentiments of this post, but feel there are some logistical issues - it's too simplistic to simply say a reserve grade would fix or even improve things without fundamental changes to our game in this country.



The squad members that don't make the 17 do need match practice, and this needs to be of the highest possible standard - the question is, would 'reserve grade' be a better standard than championship rugby?



As things stand, with the apathy for reserve grade (and even academy level) rugby from a number of super league clubs, the likelihood is, even if having a reserve grade side becomes compulsory, most clubs would make a half hearted attempt at it, and the competition would be meaningless, making it a poorer standard than championship rugby and therefore pointless.



Reserve grade can only ever work as a genuine pathway for Super League if it holds its own prestige as a competition - and I just can't see that happening.



For me, it needs radical thinking. Dual Reg is like a half hearted 'feeder club' system (ala 'reserve grade' in Aus). We've not gone down the whole 'reserve grade' route over here as we know the traditional fans of the Hunslets, Batleys, Workingtons likely wouldn't support it - they'd rather give up on the game completely than see their team 'sell out' to a Super League club. Essentially, they're holding onto the dream that one day, a rich benefactor will come in and return them to the summit of RL.



But the truth is, it's highly unlikely for 95% of these clubs. And what I'm about to say and propose is going to sound awful and very much like a person who believes 'RL doesn't exist outside Super League', but I'm not one of those people, however I am a realist.



So.....for me, the best solution is we go back to licensing for SL places and we go the whole 'feeder club' route for the level below. SL teams are affiliated with a Championship club who will compete in their own meaningful competition (which is also subject to liscensing). Yes, no doubt those clubs will lose many of their traditional fans in the short term (but let's be honest, even if all their fans left, if you add all championship clubs average attendances together, you're probably not talking more than 10000 fans - though I stand to be corrected on that). However, some of those fans would stay, as they've got nobody else they'd chose to go watch, some would leave, but soon return as they'd miss the game and then there'd be some new fans made up simply of new fans, or fans of the SL club who want to watch the next generation progress, but there would inevitably be fans that are lost to the game for good.... but I think when you look at the numbers who'd actually be gone for good, in the long term, this approach would pay dividends as the overall standard would improve and more fans would be attracted than the couple of thousand die hards we might lose along the way.



It's inevitable that SL is going to lose more higher standard players to the NRL and Rugby Union in the coming years - there is no short term fix to that in the current financial market. So what we need to do is ensure the level below SL is as strong as possible to backfill for the players that do leave, whilst also creating a nursery for those players coming out of the academy system who aren't quite at SL level yet, as at the moment, we're probably losing 80% of those players. 