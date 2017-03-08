WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Cameron Smith

Cameron Smith

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 10:21 am
STEVENM1000 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Nov 20, 2014 9:41 pm
Posts: 12
What is the situation with Cameron Smith these days.
Despite having several injured forwards he is not even making the 19 man squad as far as I am aware.
I appreciate he is still young, but he was given his debut last year.
Is he another who showed vast potential but is now not considered good enough in the current situation.

Re: Cameron Smith

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 10:22 am
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14728
He's injured. They pushed him from end of last season in the conditioning to be where they wanted him, and he is injured and in recovery.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: Cameron Smith

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 10:30 am
STEVENM1000 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Nov 20, 2014 9:41 pm
Posts: 12
Gotcha wrote:
He's injured. They pushed him from end of last season in the conditioning to be where they wanted him, and he is injured and in recovery.


Ok thanks.
Did not know that.
Would he still have been in the squad if fit though ?

Users browsing this forum: Backwoodsman, Biff Tannen, craig hkr, Dannyboywt, Emagdnim13, FarsleySteve, Gotcha, Homer Simpson, Jimbo_Returns, loiner81, Luke Leaner, NEwildcat, Norman Stanley Fletcher, Piratezeek, RHINO-MARK, rollin thunder, STEVENM1000, Super cas, thepimp007, WF Rhino, xparksider, Xykojen and 276 guests

c}