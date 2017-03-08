What is the situation with Cameron Smith these days.
Despite having several injured forwards he is not even making the 19 man squad as far as I am aware.
I appreciate he is still young, but he was given his debut last year.
Is he another who showed vast potential but is now not considered good enough in the current situation.
