catalanglais wrote: I should not forget all the French wingers of the past- Cardace Vaccari Stacul -who were pacy but very bad defenders. Yaha is good under the high ball and a fairly good tackler.My own view is that provided Inu and Yaha are fit for next week we should go Thornley Inu Wiliame Yaha in the backs. Since duport is only good at running straight at people there is perhaps a future for him at second row .

Duport has already played second row when he was younger.Duport could also be used on the wing, even though he is not speedy. He is hard to bring down one on one.Inu's footwork and speed suggests that he is needed at centre. However he has experience in Australia at full back.