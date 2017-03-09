WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leeds vs Dragons 10/03/2017 - Rob Burrow in Furness

Thu Mar 09, 2017 12:59 pm
I was in the empty away end when williams scored that try. I went berserk

Thu Mar 09, 2017 1:26 pm
lewis9966 wrote:
I was in the empty away end when williams scored that try. I went berserk

Me too. And me too.

Thu Mar 09, 2017 2:52 pm
John_D wrote:
Me too. And me too.


Were you actually?? There were like 10 people in it. i was with 3 others. Didnt think there were any other cats fans in that end.

We were stood in front of the screen going mental when they put try up after the video ref decision :lol:

Sat Mar 11, 2017 1:42 pm
I was at the match.So far this season we have used a very basic gameplan where the backs use a finite variety of set moves and where we hope to prevail with an organised and committed defence in a low scoring match. This plan was blown apart last night by our complete inability to stop Leeds from offloading and our panic and lack of resolution when they did. When we tried to catch up and play open rugby it was clear that we could not adjust to the changed circumstances and a fairly close defeat turned into a rout.Other teams will copy Leeds' tactics.
It looks to me as if Bird and Broughton will be out for a long time.
At an individual level it looked as if some of our players are coming to the end of the road. Duport has been there for a long time and his torpid reactions and inability to pass the ball were displayed in spades last night.Casty looked exhausted and both Burgess and Anderson were well below par.Marks out of ten Bosc 6 Broughton 4-though he rarely got the ball Duport 2 Wiliame 7 Thornley 7 Myler 6 Walsh 7 -A much better tackler than his reputation implied, Casty 4 Aiton 6 Burgess 4 Garcia 5-good speed when chasing back ,but not very effective going forward Horo 6 bird 7 before his injury.Bench Baitieri 8-indomitable ,Bousquet 7 Da costa 5 Anderson 4.
We played against 10 men for 20 minutes of the first half but at best achieved parity during that period .The opening of the second half was also promising and at 20-10 we still had a chance but.....
We must sign a replacement for Gigot as we have too few fit-able backs and we need Bosc as a utility player.There is no point in changing our gameplan-Castleford would beat us by a century if we did-but we must be better prepared for the opposition's response.Finally our manager said that Leeds wanted it more.This is undoubtedly the truth but ??????

Sat Mar 11, 2017 5:16 pm
I did of course mean 12 men

Sat Mar 11, 2017 8:46 pm
Lets not over react. I would have taken 5 out of 8 points at the start of the season.

Worried about injuries tho. Bird and Broughton out for a while. Hopefully we dont get any more or we are struggling. Need Bird back asap. Am hearing 6 weeks

Sat Mar 11, 2017 9:50 pm
catalanglais wrote:
I did of course mean 12 men

You had a couple of sets against 11 men as we had 2 in the bin.
c}