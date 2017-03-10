Biff Tannen wrote: Not just you mate, that's exactly my take on it.

The early 90's pre super league was my favorite era full stop for the game, whist i enjoyed as a club our 10-12 years dominance and success the most from a purely Leeds fan point of view, the whole game across the board was a better spectical to watch back then. most clubs were going full time (Mainly) the start of massive improvements to fitness and player preparation, combined with natural flare and skill still being allowed to flourish. still had kangaroo tours and the 1990 side and 1994 sides where full of players equal to the 82 and 86 teams but we could match them and nearly win the series and have not been anywhere near being close to beating them since 1994. Leeds did play some cracking rugby under laughton, but just could not get past Wigan. but ultimately cost Wigan their ground and nearly cost us ours trying to catch them.i certainly hope this trend for open attacking flair starting to creep in is going to be the future again not just nostalgia.