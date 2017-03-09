|
Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 677
|
Biff Tannen wrote:
Agreed, i don't there is a quick fix. to me how quickly we get out of the mess is down to how quickly the club accept their is a mess and show willing to rectify i it.
Interesting times.
There may not be a quick fix but IF done correctly it shouldn't take too long i.e 2/3yrs before we are challanging again.
That HAS to start with the Coaching set up & also a fresh approach to our conditioning i dont think we look as fit as in previous years.
|
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 5:21 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3119
|
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Im not convinced the re-build has begun to the degree it needs to be tbh there's huge holes that still need filling & wrt youngsters out on dual reg id hoped the likes of Lilley Sutty Baldwinson would all be regulars in their favoured positions.
Of course the Sutcliffe situation & how it's been handled is a different debate aswell.
When we started the transition in 2001/02 the youngsters had a much more solid team to come into littered with strong leaders & with more mongrel about em.
Yes the Widdop links will be good if we pull it off but i think we've left it very late to start both on/off the which which imo wastes another year.
That's why I said we're a year behind where we should be and I think that's GH's fault more than the coach's but there's clearly lots more happening in the squad this year in preparation for the future, which is good, and hopefully after the next 4 weeks we'll see that activity increased.
And this year's not a write off, yet. Not saying we're going to win anything but there's lots to look forward to.
|
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 6:20 pm
|
Joined: Tue Nov 19, 2002 9:13 am
Posts: 6567
Location: Sydney NSW
|
loiner81 wrote:
That's why I said we're a year behind where we should be and I think that's GH's fault more than the coach's but there's clearly lots more happening in the squad this year in preparation for the future, which is good, and hopefully after the next 4 weeks we'll see that activity increased.
And this year's not a write off, yet. Not saying we're going to win anything but there's lots to look forward to.
Your last sentence is exactly how I feel. We are only 4 games in and we've won 2, would I have taken that at the beginning of the seaso? Probably , yes. Cas could easily lose momentum, weren't everyone raving about Widnes this time last season and on the flip side weren't both Wigan and Hull getting slated bu their fans calling for the coaches head?
|
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 7:52 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jul 02, 2015 8:22 pm
Posts: 246
Location: The EU (for 2 years at least)
|
William Eve wrote:
The parallel with 95-97 isn't as clear cut as you make out IMO.
The opportunity to secure signings of the Harris, Glanville, Godden, Masella quality no longer exists like it did back then for numerous reasons which involve salary cap considerations and the value of sterling compared to the Aussie dollar.
Leeds back then were also in a position to take advantage of signing players who became free agents at the end of the SL war due to the demise of several clubs down under. Some of those available players salaries were also partly financed by SL Australia (News Corp) so they came cheap.
Leeds were also able to take advantage of being supplied with a free coach (Murray - a casualty of the demise of the Hunter Mariners) whose salary was bankrolled by SL Australia (News Corp).
Leeds were also able to take advantage of asset-stripping a club located in BD21 who were denied entry to SL and then tail-spinned into bankruptcy as a result in spite of securing promotion and healthy attendances. Leeds snapped up Powell, Farrell, Fleary, etc for a paltry £25k.
Add to that the poor quality coming through an absurd academy system which decides upon players futures at the age of 19.
On that basis, Leeds climb back to the top may take a lot longer than it did from 97 onwards.
I am OK with all your points except that last statement. When were Leeds "at the top" before 1997? Surely the "climb back to the top" started some twenty-odd years prior to 1997.
|
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 8:33 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4864
Location: Hill Valley
|
son of headingley wrote:
I am OK with all your points except that last statement. When were Leeds "at the top" before 1997? Surely the "climb back to the top" started some twenty-odd years prior to 1997.
Fair point, if you are talking purely on silverware, but the Laughton era Leeds that went before 1996 provided some great entertainment sadly couldn't quite scale the mountain which was the Awesome Wigan team, but i would still say we were competing at the top table if nothing else.
|
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 9:11 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jul 02, 2015 8:22 pm
Posts: 246
Location: The EU (for 2 years at least)
|
Biff Tannen wrote:
Fair point, if you are talking purely on silverware, but the Laughton era Leeds that went before 1996 provided some great entertainment sadly couldn't quite scale the mountain which was the Awesome Wigan team, but i would still say we were competing at the top table if nothing else.
Quite correct. I was, perhaps, being a little pedantic. In fact, on reflection, that Schofield/Hanley period was so much more exciting. We may not have been able to scale the heights of Wigan, but the pure excitement of speculation on which (genuine, most of the time) world class Aussie would be joining us, whether we could THIS TIME beat the mighty Wigan, waiting for Iro's one superhuman game per year, kept the blood pressure high and the nerves jangling. Even during this unprecedented & brilliant run of twelve years I never quite got that "buzz" (perhaps other than the 2004 GF). Maybe it's the measure of success that breeds complacency, maybe it's the level of lacklustre imports compared to yesteryear, maybe it's the fact that you need to be also-rans to feel that excitement and anticipation. Or maybe it's just me!!!
|
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 9:35 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4864
Location: Hill Valley
|
son of headingley wrote:
Quite correct. I was, perhaps, being a little pedantic. In fact, on reflection, that Schofield/Hanley period was so much more exciting. We may not have been able to scale the heights of Wigan, but the pure excitement of speculation on which (genuine, most of the time) world class Aussie would be joining us, whether we could THIS TIME beat the mighty Wigan, waiting for Iro's one superhuman game per year, kept the blood pressure high and the nerves jangling. Even during this unprecedented & brilliant run of twelve years I never quite got that "buzz" (perhaps other than the 2004 GF). Maybe it's the measure of success that breeds complacency, maybe it's the level of lacklustre imports compared to yesteryear, maybe it's the fact that you need to be also-rans to feel that excitement and anticipation. Or maybe it's just me!!!
Not just you mate, that's exactly my take on it.
|
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 11:47 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 677
|
loiner81 wrote:
That's why I said we're a year behind where we should be and I think that's GH's fault more than the coach's but there's clearly lots more happening in the squad this year in preparation for the future, which is good, and hopefully after the next 4 weeks we'll see that activity increased.
And this year's not a write off, yet. Not saying we're going to win anything but there's lots to look forward to.
At this moment in time i look forward with dread rather than anything else the only way that changes is IF we start playing some good RL whilst actually looking we know what we're doing on & off the pitch.
Now to avoid any kind of of negative/positive tit for tat im very optimistic about our current Acadamy players & seeing what impact Morley can have but at the same time i think for them to reach their 1st team potential its still time for McDermott & co to leave & some serious signings to be made.
|
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
|
Fri Mar 10, 2017 9:12 am
|
Joined: Tue Aug 09, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 936
Location: Deepest North Yorkshire Woodland
|
Looking on the bright side ,wire last night very poor indeed, so we are not alone in our potential downfall. Wigan last night played the same style rugby as cas. When the opportunity arose get quick ball out wide and eventually gaps will appear.
I am positive both cas and Wigan have not obtained copyright on this style of play. If we have any chance tonight let's get moon and Watkins some space and see what they can achieve.
|
|
Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:33 am
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26205
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
Backwoodsman wrote:
I am positive both cas and Wigan have not obtained copyright on this style of play.
Important point.
Hopefully all sides will try to be more expansive and ditch "the grind".
Of course you have to go forward down the middle before you can throw it about but for many teams the style of RL now is utterly predictable.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.