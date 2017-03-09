RHINO-MARK wrote: Im not convinced the re-build has begun to the degree it needs to be tbh there's huge holes that still need filling & wrt youngsters out on dual reg id hoped the likes of Lilley Sutty Baldwinson would all be regulars in their favoured positions.

Of course the Sutcliffe situation & how it's been handled is a different debate aswell.

When we started the transition in 2001/02 the youngsters had a much more solid team to come into littered with strong leaders & with more mongrel about em.

Yes the Widdop links will be good if we pull it off but i think we've left it very late to start both on/off the which which imo wastes another year.

That's why I said we're a year behind where we should be and I think that's GH's fault more than the coach's but there's clearly lots more happening in the squad this year in preparation for the future, which is good, and hopefully after the next 4 weeks we'll see that activity increased.And this year's not a write off, yet. Not saying we're going to win anything but there's lots to look forward to.