Biff Tannen wrote: Agreed, i don't there is a quick fix. to me how quickly we get out of the mess is down to how quickly the club accept their is a mess and show willing to rectify i it.



Interesting times.

There may not be a quick fix but IF done correctly it shouldn't take too long i.e 2/3yrs before we are challanging again.That HAS to start with the Coaching set up & also a fresh approach to our conditioning i dont think we look as fit as in previous years.