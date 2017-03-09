|
Sal Paradise wrote:
So when the Cas guy called you a D1ck head about who was going to win more trophies you didn't say I was only joking? - you are losing the gloss!!
You mean this reply to a (rightly) cocky Cas fan who was slating the Rhinos?
loiner81 wrote:
And despite all that, I bet we still win more trophies than Cas over the next few years
It's called banter mate, it's been going on between rival sports fans for years.
Hope that helps.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.
Thu Mar 09, 2017 1:44 pm
loiner81 wrote:
I was joking, in response to a rather silly post by Gotcha. But the rebuilding has already begun hasn't it? How many young players do we have out on dual-reg or starting to get regular bench time and if the rumours are true then Leeds are very much in the chase to sign Widdop, which is exactly what we need. I can see at least one new forward coming in too, maybe more. We might be a year behind where we should be and heads may roll as a result but it does at least look like we're now in full on transition mode.
Im not convinced the re-build has begun to the degree it needs to be tbh there's huge holes that still need filling & wrt youngsters out on dual reg id hoped the likes of Lilley Sutty Baldwinson would all be regulars in their favoured positions of course the Sutcliffe situation & how it's been handled is a different debate aswell.
When we started the transition in 2001/02 the youngsters had a much more solid team to come into littered with strong leaders & with more mongrel about em.
Yes the Widdop links will be good if we pull it off but i think we've left it very late to start both on/off the which which imo wastes another year.
Thu Mar 09, 2017 1:58 pm
|
It's where to start?
We're desperately short on individuals both old and young. To some extent that's down to McDermott's team ethic but his point has been hammered home over the years by his two recently-retired on-field generals. The way the current youngsters have taken it on board seems total and it could take years to address this issue, unless of course the current squad suddenly finds cohesion and belief. It'll be a bolt from the blue if this happens, mind.
Thu Mar 09, 2017 2:00 pm
|
William Eve wrote:
The parallel with 95-97 isn't as clear cut as you make out IMO.
The opportunity to secure signings of the Harris, Glanville, Godden, Masella quality no longer exists like it did back then for numerous reasons which involve salary cap considerations and the value of sterling compared to the Aussie dollar.
Leeds back then were also in a position to take advantage of signing players who became free agents at the end of the SL war due to the demise of several clubs down under. Some of those available players salaries were also partly financed by SL Australia (News Corp) so they came cheap.
Leeds were also able to take advantage of being supplied with a free coach (Murray - a casualty of the demise of the Hunter Mariners) whose salary was bankrolled by SL Australia (News Corp).
Leeds were also able to take advantage of asset-stripping a club located in BD21 who were denied entry to SL and then tail-spinned into bankruptcy as a result in spite of securing promotion and healthy attendances. Leeds snapped up Powell, Farrell, Fleary, etc for a paltry £25k.
Add to that the poor quality coming through an absurd academy system which decides upon players futures at the age of 19.
On that basis, Leeds climb back to the top may take a lot longer than it did from 97 onwards.
Makes it all the less likely that Hetherington will sack McDermott then.
Thu Mar 09, 2017 2:11 pm
|
Am I missing something here? Our coach (talking about the letter than came out from GH) seems to think that the demise in performance has only just begun and that all this fuss and palava is due to just one game...
"I think what the club are saying is that we aren't going to change after just one game, we're not going to do it because we've had a really ugly day at the office. Those days at Cas are never down to one thing."
Might we do it if we'd had a really poor season, and a general decline in skills, ability and attitude across the team, maybe?
He goes on to suggest that it wasn't so much us who were bad, instead it was Cas who were very good.
"They are usually a combination of a few things and the biggest factor was that Cas were white hot, although we shouldn't be conceding 66 points."
Thu Mar 09, 2017 2:57 pm
|
Bullseye wrote:
Makes it all the less likely that Hetherington will sack McDermott then.
Perhaps, but GH needs to recognise that McDermott's record is of rendering a club a lot weaker than the promising setup it was when he started.
He took over at London when they'd previously finished 6th (play-offs) and 7th, coached them to 9th, 9th again, followed by 11th and finished off coaching them to 13th... a position they couldn't recover from.
It is to be hoped he doesn't lead Leeds to a similar fate if he's allowed to stick around.
Thu Mar 09, 2017 3:01 pm
|
William Eve wrote:
The parallel with 95-97 isn't as clear cut as you make out IMO.
The opportunity to secure signings of the Harris, Glanville, Godden, Masella quality no longer exists like it did back then for numerous reasons which involve salary cap considerations and the value of sterling compared to the Aussie dollar.
Leeds back then were also in a position to take advantage of signing players who became free agents at the end of the SL war due to the demise of several clubs down under. Some of those available players salaries were also partly financed by SL Australia (News Corp) so they came cheap.
Leeds were also able to take advantage of being supplied with a free coach (Murray - a casualty of the demise of the Hunter Mariners) whose salary was bankrolled by SL Australia (News Corp).
Leeds were also able to take advantage of asset-stripping a club located in BD21 who were denied entry to SL and then tail-spinned into bankruptcy as a result in spite of securing promotion and healthy attendances. Leeds snapped up Powell, Farrell, Fleary, etc for a paltry £25k.
Add to that the poor quality coming through an absurd academy system which decides upon players futures at the age of 19.
On that basis, Leeds climb back to the top may take a lot longer than it did from 97 onwards.
Some very good points a lot of which i would agree with.The point stands though and I still think we are more in a 95-97 position now as opposed to an early 2000 scenario as some on here seem to think we find ourselves with a quick rebuild and back to business as usual. For me, we are a few years off a full recovery and that's if those at the top accept quickly that things need sorting out properly top to bottom again rather than trying to put lipstick on a pig and sending us further into the doldrums.
Thu Mar 09, 2017 3:16 pm
|
Biff Tannen wrote:
Some very good points a lot of which i would agree with.The point stands though and I still think we are more in a 95-97 position now as opposed to an early 2000 scenario as some on here seem to think we find ourselves with a quick rebuild and back to business as usual. For me, we are a few years off a full recovery and that's if those at the top accept quickly that things need sorting out properly top to bottom again rather than trying to put lipstick on a pig and sending us further into the doldrums.
I should have worded my response more clearly.
My reference to the 95/97 position not being clear cut was to highlight the advantages available to Caddick/GH when they took over back then which were...
1) Rich legacy of Laughton & Bell Re: academy products.
2) Cheap availability of overseas signings who were without a club.
3) A free coach (Graham Murray) paid for by someone else.
4) Far less restrained by a salary cap.
5) Taking the opportunity to asset-strip a promoted club who had been crucified by SL.
I agree we are in a 95/97 position in many respects.
I disagree that we can get out of this mess as easily as we did since 95/97. That's what I was getting at.
Therefore my view is more pessimistic
Thu Mar 09, 2017 3:47 pm
|
William Eve wrote:
I agree we are in a 95/97 position in many respects.
I disagree that we can get out of this mess as easily as we did since 95/97. That's what I was getting at.
Therefore my view is more pessimistic
Agreed, i don't there is a quick fix. to me how quickly we get out of the mess is down to how quickly the club accept their is a mess and show willing to rectify i it.
Interesting times.
Thu Mar 09, 2017 4:07 pm
|
Biff Tannen wrote:
Agreed, i don't there is a quick fix. to me how quickly we get out of the mess is down to how quickly the club accept their is a mess and show willing to rectify i it.
Interesting times.
The lack of opportunity for the quick fix is now structural and policy driven throughout SL. Just ask Koukash for his opinion. Much of this structure and policy is a consequence of CEO's like GH who has argued frequently in favour of the salary cap level, and on occasions even the lowering of it! These conditions worked for the club while ever they remained beneficiaries of their long-term academy products.
Other SL clubs have been roundly criticised over the years for not investing in and getting their academies into shape, instead taking the route of attempting to buy success with signings. Leeds and their fans often being at the forefront of such directed criticism as they paraded their 'Best run club, academy and world class sports science facilities in SL'
mantra.
It'll be interesting to see how GH modifies his previous policy stance, should those structural policy conditions alluded to above make the path back to the top of SL too difficult to navigate within a reasonably short time frame.
