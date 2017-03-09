Am I missing something here? Our coach (talking about the letter than came out from GH) seems to think that the demise in performance has only just begun and that all this fuss and palava is due to just one game...



" I think what the club are saying is that we aren't going to change after just one game, we're not going to do it because we've had a really ugly day at the office. Those days at Cas are never down to one thing. "



Might we do it if we'd had a really poor season, and a general decline in skills, ability and attitude across the team, maybe?



He goes on to suggest that it wasn't so much us who were bad, instead it was Cas who were very good.



" They are usually a combination of a few things and the biggest factor was that Cas were white hot, although we shouldn't be conceding 66 points. "